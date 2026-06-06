Ugly Story is a Telugu movie and was released on May 15, 2026. It is a story of a girl who lost her parents at a very young age and was raised by her uncle. Her cousin develops feelings for her and wants to marry her. She loves someone else and denies him. However, she has to marry him because of societal pressure and then she faces brutality from him. His obsession towards him brings chaos into her life. Let's see the cast and crew, trailer and plot of the story.

When and Where to Watch

Ugly Story was released online on OTT Aha Video and Prime Video.

Trailer and Plot

Ugly Story focuses on Neha played by Avika Gor. She lost her parents at a very young age and was brought up by her uncle. At her uncle's place, her cousin named Karthik played by Shree Nandu, develops feelings for her and wants to marry her. However, Neha loves Gautam, her childhood friend. She had to marry Karthik because of family pressure. After the wedding, she gets into a toxic environment with him. This creates fear in her mind as she faces psychological abuse. Because of this, Neha gets forced to fight for her survival.

Cast and Crew

Pranava Swaroop has directed Ugly Story. Avika Gor and Nandu Vijay Krishna have played lead roles in it. Ravi Teja Mahadasyam and Shree Nandu have also played important roles. Pranava Swaroop has written and directed the movie. J.S. Subhashini and Konda Lakshman have produced it.

Reception

Ugly Story has an IMDb rating of 9.3 out of 10. It is about psychological disorders that should be discussed in society.