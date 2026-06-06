Sukhamano Sukhamann OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?

Sukhamano Sukhamann is a Malayalam film that was released on February 13, 2026. It is about people who live without friends, family and relatives and end up in loneliness. There are three people who are shown in the film at different times. All of them are alone. The story shows their survival and the way they handle their problems and emotional breakdown. There are different reasons for their loneliness. Now let's see the cast and crew, when and where to watch and the trailer and plot of Sukhamano Sukhamann.

When and Where to Watch

Sukhamano Sukhamann is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Trailer and Plot

Sukhamano Sukhamann is a story about three lonely people spending their lives alone. Without any family, relatives or friends it becomes really tough to handle certain situations. The centre of the story is a man named Theo who works as a cab driver and is said to be mentally ill by his neighbours because he sometimes hallucinates and lives in isolation. One day he attends a funeral and out of loneliness he starts considering the dead man as his grandfather. He started a job at a crematorium and sees many people who are dead. All of them eventually ask him to find a girlfriend and the story takes another interesting turn.

Cast and Crew

Amanlal Ramachandran has directed Sukhamano Sukhamann. Mathew Thomas played Theo, Devika Sanjay played the role of Charu, Jagdeep played the role of Iype Abin Bino played as Rapper Parrotakkaran and Sphadikam George played the role of Vallyapachan in the movie.

Reception

Sukhamano Sukhamann has an IMDb rating of 6.8 out of 10. It has a unique way of storytelling and the audience has loved it.