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Tecno Pova 8 India Launch Date Announced; Battery Size, Design, Colour Options Teased

The Tecno Pova 8 appears to feature a matrix-style dotted lighting element integrated into the camera module.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 June 2026 19:06 IST
Tecno Pova 8 India Launch Date Announced; Battery Size, Design, Colour Options Teased

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova 8 is teased to launch in green and silver colour options

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Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 8 India launch is scheduled for June 11
  • The smartphone is confirmed to pack an 8,000mAh battery
  • The Tecno Pova 8 is expected to run Android 16 out of the box
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Tecno has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Pova 8 smartphone in India. The handset is set to arrive next week and has already been teased in official promotional material. The company has also revealed part of the phone's design, including a redesigned rear camera module and confirmation of a large battery. Recent certification listings and benchmark appearances have additionally hinted at several hardware specifications, including the chipset, charging capabilities, software version, and storage configurations expected on the smartphone.

Tecno Pova 8 India Launch: All We Know

According to an X post shared by Pova Mobile India, the Tecno Pova 8 will launch in India on June 11 at 12pm IST. A banner of the upcoming model on the Flipkart app suggests it will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site. The teaser also offers an early look at the smartphone's design and confirms that it will pack an 8,000mAh battery.

The promotional material suggests that the Tecno Pova 8 handset, teased in green and silver finishes, retains a rear camera layout similar to the Tecno Pova 7. However, the newer model appears to feature a matrix-style dotted lighting element integrated into the camera module.

It appears to be similar to the Glyph Matrix system on the Nothing Phone 3 and Phone 4a Pro, which uses a grid of micro-LEDs to display notifications and key information, allowing users to check updates without turning on the screen.

A Tecno handset, speculated to be the Pova 8, was recently reportedly spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and Android 16.

The Tecno Pova 8 with support for 45W wired fast charging is also said to have appeared on the FCC certification database. The phone is expected to come with 3G, 4G, and 5G network support, alongside Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi, and GPS connectivity. NFC availability is likely to vary by market. Other leaks claim that the upcoming phone could be available in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants.

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy design
  • The new Glyph Interface is fun to use
  • Primary camera is fantastic
  • Decent everyday performance
  • IP68 rating
  • Good battery backup
  • Bad
  • Doesn't come cheap
  • No charger in the box
  • Periscope and ultra-wide camera performance inconsistent
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3 review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Nothing Phone 4a Pro

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique and stylish metal unibody design
  • Glyph Matrix is useful
  • Nothing OS is fun and unique
  • Impressive telephoto camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Display does not refresh at 144Hz
  • Lacks HDR support in OTT apps
  • Average ultrawide camera
Read detailed Nothing Phone 4a Pro review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x1800 pixels
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Further reading: Tecno Pova 8, Tecno Pova 8 India Launch, Tecno Pova 8 Features, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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