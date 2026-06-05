Tecno has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Pova 8 smartphone in India. The handset is set to arrive next week and has already been teased in official promotional material. The company has also revealed part of the phone's design, including a redesigned rear camera module and confirmation of a large battery. Recent certification listings and benchmark appearances have additionally hinted at several hardware specifications, including the chipset, charging capabilities, software version, and storage configurations expected on the smartphone.

Tecno Pova 8 India Launch: All We Know

According to an X post shared by Pova Mobile India, the Tecno Pova 8 will launch in India on June 11 at 12pm IST. A banner of the upcoming model on the Flipkart app suggests it will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site. The teaser also offers an early look at the smartphone's design and confirms that it will pack an 8,000mAh battery.

The promotional material suggests that the Tecno Pova 8 handset, teased in green and silver finishes, retains a rear camera layout similar to the Tecno Pova 7. However, the newer model appears to feature a matrix-style dotted lighting element integrated into the camera module.

It appears to be similar to the Glyph Matrix system on the Nothing Phone 3 and Phone 4a Pro, which uses a grid of micro-LEDs to display notifications and key information, allowing users to check updates without turning on the screen.

A Tecno handset, speculated to be the Pova 8, was recently reportedly spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and Android 16.

The Tecno Pova 8 with support for 45W wired fast charging is also said to have appeared on the FCC certification database. The phone is expected to come with 3G, 4G, and 5G network support, alongside Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi, and GPS connectivity. NFC availability is likely to vary by market. Other leaks claim that the upcoming phone could be available in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants.