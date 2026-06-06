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Thadai Athai Udai Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Thadai Athai Udai is a Tamil drama that follows three brick kiln workers determined to enter the film industry. After facing repeated failures in filmmaking, they turn to digital media and find success through YouTube.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 June 2026 13:37 IST
Thadai Athai Udai Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: prime video

Thadai Athai Udai was released on October 31, 2025.

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Highlights
  • Three friends from a brick kiln pursue their dream of filmmaking
  • A failed village drama inspires a bold shift toward digital content
  • Their YouTube success leads to unexpected twists and dangerous turns
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Thadai Athai Udai is a Tamil-language drama that shares the story of three ambitious brick kiln workers. All of them dream of making an impression in the entertainment industry. They are quite firm in their belief that they can overcome the financial and social barriers. Together, they invest in a venture to make films. Despite investment and efforts they could not thrive in making films and faced multiple setbacks. They didn't give up and kept moving on by changing their approach. They used digital media which finally gave them success.

When and Where to Watch

Thadai Athai Udai was released on October 31, 2025. It is available to watch online on Prime Video for rent.

Trailer and Plot

Thadai Athai Udai is about three friends who never give up and achieve exceptional success. All of them belong to a brick kiln background. They want to make films and achieve success in them. They wanted to release a village drama that got dismissed. Further, they decide to change their approach and work on it again. They changed their approach and opened their own YouTube channel. They started it normally but eventually it became famous. Later on, all three suffered losses and went into danger. Then comes the shocking deviation in the story, which turns everything upside down. But they had a vision and it made them not only win but also mark the true start of their filmmaking journey.

Cast and Crew

Thadai Athai Udai is directed by Arivazhakan Murugesan. Angadi Theru Mahes is playing the role of Sivan, Guna Babu is playing the role of Sathish, and Thiruvarur Ganesh is playing the role of Karthik.

Reception

Thadai Athai Udai has an IMDb rating of 6.6 out of 10. It highlights the truth of the film industry and has been loved by the audience.

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Further reading: Thadai Athai, IMDb, priem video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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