WhatsApp has been attempting to expand its presence on different platforms, moving beyond smartphones and desktops. In November last year, the instant messaging platform announced the native WhatsApp for Apple Watch app, allowing wearers to read full messages on their smartwatch. Earlier this year, the tech firm announced that a dedicated WhatsApp app is now available on select Garmin smartwatches. Now, the company could be gearing up to release an app for automobiles, as a native WhatsApp app for CarPlay is reportedly rolling out to users and developers enrolled in the iOS beta programme.

WhatsApp for CarPlay Lets Users Check Up to 25 Days of Chats

Feature tracker WABetaInfo states that the instant messaging platform has started rolling out a dedicated WhatsApp app for CarPlay with the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS. It is said to be in beta, currently available via the TestFlight app to users and developers enrolled in the beta programme. This suggests that the CarPlay app could be rolled out as part of a future WhatsApp for iOS update. However, neither Apple nor WhatsApp have confirmed this development.

WhatsApp's native CarPlay app is said to show the recent chat list to users, allowing them to check the contacts they have interacted with in the past 20 to 25 days. However, users will reportedly not be able to open these chat windows, forcing them to stop their vehicle and check the same on their phones, which otherwise could cause road accidents.

The WhatsApp chat list on the native app for CarPlay is also said to inform users whether specific chats have been muted or pinned, along with the time stamp for the last message sent or received by the user. Moreover, it could let users view the contact information of others. Users will be able to select any chat window, and the profile details, including their name and profile picture, will be presented in a new window.

From the same screen, users will reportedly be able to initiate a WhatsApp voice call or send a message through voice dictation. The native WhatsApp app for CarPlay could also let users check their detailed WhatsApp call history, which will reportedly be presented in a separate “Calls” section.

Currently, Apple's CarPlay supports notifications for WhatsApp messages. Users can have the infotainment system read the text message aloud for them as they drive. To reply to the messages, users have to dictate exactly what they want to send to others with Siri's help. While the WhatsApp calls are shown as part of the call logs in CarPlay, they are listed with calls made from Apple's Phone app.