Technology News
English Edition

Brown Season 1 Out on OTT: Where to Watch Karisma Kapoor Starrer Online?

Brown Season 1 is a Hindi psychological thriller based on the novel City of Death. Starring Karisma Kapoor as detective Rita Brown, the series follows a complex murder investigation in Kolkata.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 June 2026 11:32 IST
Brown Season 1 Out on OTT: Where to Watch Karisma Kapoor Starrer Online?

Photo Credit: Zee5

Brown Season 1 is currently streaming on Zee5.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Rita Brown investigates a teenager’s murder linked to a powerful family.
  • The detective battles addiction while uncovering secrets behind the case.
  • The film explores abuse, obsession, trauma, and social pressure
Advertisement

Brown Season 1 is a Hindi-language psychological thriller series. It is based on the City of Death novel written by Abheek Barua. It has seven episodes in total. The series is set in Kolkata and focuses on Rita Brown who is an Anglo-Indian detective and works with the Kolkata Police to find the murderer of a teenage girl from a prominent family. It has become the first series to be selected in the Berlinale Series Market Selects. Let's delve into the cast and crew, trailer and plot and reception.

When and Where to Watch

Brown Season 1 is currently streaming on Zee5. It was released on June 5, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Brown Season 1 is a story of a murder and has been adapted from a novel named City of Death. Karisma is playing the role of a recovering alcoholic detective and works closely with the Kolkata police to find the murderer of a girl who is from a renowned family. Jisshu Sengupta is playing a psychiatrist in the story. She opens up layers of the case while delving deeper and also fights her addiction at the same time.

Cast and Crew

Brown Season 1 has been directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Zee Studios. The screenplay has been written by Diggi Sisodia, Sunayana Kumari, and Mayukh Ghosh. Karisma Kapoor is playing a Kolkata detective and Surya Sharma, Soni Razdan and Jisshu Sengupta have also played pivotal roles. Amogh Desboande has done cinematography.

Reception

Brown Season 1 has received 2 out of 5 on The Indian Express. The Times of India has given it 3.5 out of 5. It has been reported to be an engaging tale so far.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Brown Season 1, imdb, ZEE5
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Ugly Story Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know About its Cast, Plot, and More
Brown Season 1 Out on OTT: Where to Watch Karisma Kapoor Starrer Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sukhamano Sukhamann OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Space Telescope Detects Most Distant Dormant Black Hole Ever Found
  2. Sukhamano Sukhamann OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Thadai Athai Udai Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video
  4. Brown Season 1 Out on OTT: Where to Watch Karisma Kapoor Starrer Online?
  5. Ugly Story Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know About its Cast, Plot, and More
  6. Sahara Meteorite May Be Fragment of a Lost Moon-Sized World, Study Suggests
  7. OpenAI Introduces Smarter ChatGPT Memory, Adds Dreaming Architecture
  8. Tecno Pova 8 India Launch Date Announced; Battery Size, Design, Colour Options Teased
  9. Samsung Reportedly Starts Internal Testing of Android 17-Based One UI 9 for Galaxy S25 Series
  10. Bybit Lists Western Union’s USDPT Stablecoin for Trading and Transfers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »