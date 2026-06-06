Brown Season 1 Out on OTT: Where to Watch Karisma Kapoor Starrer Online?

Brown Season 1 is a Hindi-language psychological thriller series. It is based on the City of Death novel written by Abheek Barua. It has seven episodes in total. The series is set in Kolkata and focuses on Rita Brown who is an Anglo-Indian detective and works with the Kolkata Police to find the murderer of a teenage girl from a prominent family. It has become the first series to be selected in the Berlinale Series Market Selects. Let's delve into the cast and crew, trailer and plot and reception.

When and Where to Watch

Brown Season 1 is currently streaming on Zee5. It was released on June 5, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Brown Season 1 is a story of a murder and has been adapted from a novel named City of Death. Karisma is playing the role of a recovering alcoholic detective and works closely with the Kolkata police to find the murderer of a girl who is from a renowned family. Jisshu Sengupta is playing a psychiatrist in the story. She opens up layers of the case while delving deeper and also fights her addiction at the same time.

Cast and Crew

Brown Season 1 has been directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Zee Studios. The screenplay has been written by Diggi Sisodia, Sunayana Kumari, and Mayukh Ghosh. Karisma Kapoor is playing a Kolkata detective and Surya Sharma, Soni Razdan and Jisshu Sengupta have also played pivotal roles. Amogh Desboande has done cinematography.

Reception

Brown Season 1 has received 2 out of 5 on The Indian Express. The Times of India has given it 3.5 out of 5. It has been reported to be an engaging tale so far.