Pragmata, the new sci-fi action-adventure game from Capcom, has surpassed 1 million copies sold. The game, which launched on April 17 across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2, reached the sales milestone in just two days of launch, Capcom announced Tuesday. Pragmata is a new intellectual property and represents the second sales hit of 2026 for the company following the success of Resident Evil Requiem.

Pragmata Sales Cross 1 Million Copies

Capcom thanked fans for playing the game in a social media post on Tuesday and promised to bring the game to an “even broader audience.” Pragmata's sales are impressive considering the sci-fi game is a new IP. Capcom said its marketing initiatives ahead of the game's release helped generate “significant momentum.”

"Hugh! I heard more than a MILLION people got our game! Hey…do you think we're famous on Earth now?"



🎉 PRAGMATA has sold more than one million copies globally! Thank you to everyone for your support so far! pic.twitter.com/QRPTnTyHPm — PRAGMATA (@PRAGMATAgame) April 21, 2026

The early release of Pragmata's playable demo communicated the game's features to a wider audience, Capcom said. The company's multiplatform strategy, including the decision to launch the game on Nintendo Switch 2, helped, as well. Capcom said reaching 1 million units sold in two days marked a “strong start” for Pragmata.

“As a completely new IP, PRAGMATA represents a new challenge for Capcom, built from the ground up with an original world and gameplay concept. We are truly delighted that so many players around the world have enjoyed the game, enabling us to reach this milestone of one million units sold. Moving forward, we will continue making every effort to deliver the appeal of PRAGMATA to an even broader audience,” the game's development team was quoted as saying in a Capcom press release.

Pragmata's sales are only expected to grow in the coming days. The game launched on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2 on April 17 globally, but it's set to release on the Nintendo Switch 2 in Japan on April 24.

On Steam, Pragmata has reached an all-time peak of 68,687 concurrent players, as per SteamDB charts. According to estimates from market research firm Alinea Analytics, Pragmata has sold through 574,000 copies on Steam, generating almost $30 million in gross revenue. The game is estimated to have sold close to 300,000 copies on PS5 and just under 100,000 copies on Xbox.

We're not done with 2026 yet. pic.twitter.com/qIgiWzPaux — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) April 20, 2026

Capcom is well on its way to having a stellar 2026. Resident Evil Requiem was a massive critical and commercial success, selling over six million copies and becoming one of the highest rated games of 2026. Between Requiem and Pragmata, the company released Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection in March to critical acclaim. The Japanese developer will next launch Onimusha: Way of the Sword sometime in 2026.

Pragmata is a sci-fi action-adventure title that follows the story of Hugh Williams and Diana, an android girl, in a near-future lunar world ruled over by artificial intelligence. The game was primarily made by a team of younger Capcom developers. Pragmata blends third-person shooting and action gameplay with puzzle and hacking.