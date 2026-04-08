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WhatsApp for CarPlay Launched With Support for Initiating WhatsApp Calls and Separate Chat, Call History Tabs

WhatsApp for CarPlay is now live in India and other global markets.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 April 2026 12:12 IST
WhatsApp for CarPlay Launched With Support for Initiating WhatsApp Calls and Separate Chat, Call History Tabs

Photo Credit: WhatsApp/ App Store

WhatsApp for CarPlay allows users to call others from their car's dashboard

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Highlights
  • iPhone users can download the new update via the App Store
  • WhatsApp calls the release a “Major Update”
  • WhatsApp for CarPlay feature is currently live in India
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WhatsApp for CarPlay, a standalone app for vehicle infotainment systems, has been launched by the instant messaging platform. Dubbed as a “Major Update”, the new native WhatsApp for CarPlay app is now live in India and other global markets. The new app brings new abilities and features for users. The WhatsApp for CarPlay was earlier available in beta for developers and users enrolled in the iOS Beta Programme in the TestFlight app. Earlier, the app was reportedly spotted with the ability to check one's WhatsApp chat and call history. These features have reportedly made their way to the stable version of the app, too.

WhatsApp for CarPlay Supports End-to-End Encryption

On Tuesday, the instant messaging platform released the WhatsApp for iOS version 26.13.74 update with certain bug fixes. However, the highlight of the latest update is the introduction of the new standalone WhatsApp for CarPlay app for vehicle infotainment systems. Calling it a “Major Update”, WhatsApp posted an event on the App Store to announce the launch of WhatsApp for CarPlay, which was first spotted by WABetaInfo.

Currently live in select global markets, including India, the WhatsApp for CarPlay allows users to call and message “friends and groups” directly from their car's infotainment system, when their iPhone is connected to it, the company says. While WhatsApp has yet to provide details on the features the native CarPlay offers, the functionalities previously spotted in the app's beta version have reportedly made their way to the stable version of the app.

The WhatsApp for CarPlay app reportedly features two separate sections to display chat and call histories, allowing users to see the people they have either called or messaged recently via WhatsApp. Users can initiate calls directly from the dashboard of their vehicle. However, to open chat windows, users will reportedly have to stop their cars and access the same on their phones. This is said to minimise distractions while driving.

However, users will reportedly still be able to reply to WhatsApp messages through voice dictation. Until now, users had to ask Siri to dictate the messages they had received and reply to the same via Siri. This eliminates the need for the same. Moreover, WhatsApp and cellular calls were listed on a single page. However, with the WhatsApp for CarPlay app, users will be able to separately view the recent WhatsApp calls on a separate screen.

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Further reading: WhatsApp for Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay, CarPlay, WhatsApp, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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