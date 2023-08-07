Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Indian Origin Vaibhav Taneja Named New Tesla CFO as Zachary Kirkhorn Steps Down

Indian-Origin Vaibhav Taneja Named New Tesla CFO as Zachary Kirkhorn Steps Down

Tesla did not specify a reason for the departure of Kirkhorn, who has been with Tesla for 13 years.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 August 2023 21:40 IST
Indian-Origin Vaibhav Taneja Named New Tesla CFO as Zachary Kirkhorn Steps Down

Vaibhav Taneja joined Tesla after it acquired SolarCity in 2016

Highlights
  • Tesla cut prices of its cars in a move that prioritized sales growth
  • Tesla has also hinted at more price cuts
  • Elon Musk currently leads SpaceX, Neuralink, the Boring Company, and X

Tesla's finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn has stepped down after four years in the role, the world's most valuable automaker said and named accounting head Vaibhav Taneja in his place, sending shares down more than 3 percent on Monday.

The Elon Musk-led firm did not specify a reason for the departure of Kirkhorn, who has been with Tesla for 13 years. He will remain with the company through the end of the year to aid a smooth transition.

During his tenure, Tesla posted its first quarterly profit after it launched the mass-market Model 3 compact sedan and hit a market valuation of more than $1 trillion (nearly Rs. 82,78,000 crore).

Kirkhorn's appointment in 2019 and his predecessor Deepak Ahuja's exit were disclosed by Musk in a surprise move toward the end of a conference call with analysts to discuss the company's quarterly results.

"Being a part of this company is a special experience and I'm extremely proud of the work we've done together since I joined over 13 years ago," Kirkhorn said in a LinkedIn post.

Kirkhorn did not immediately respond to queries when contacted on LinkedIn.

"That he's going to be around until the end of the year is evidence that this is just for personal reasons and the personal reason is likely that working with Elon Musk is really hard and he's done it for 13 years," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management.

Taneja, 45, joined Tesla after the automaker acquired SolarCity in 2016. He takes on the role, or the so-called "Master of Coin" position, in addition to his job as chief accounting officer, the automaker said.

The Austin, Texas-based automaker this year cut prices of its cars in a move that prioritized sales growth and market share and squeezed its industry-leading margins.

Tesla has also hinted at more price cuts in what Musk called "turbulent times" as rising borrowing costs take a toll on the sales of electric-vehicle makers.

Outgoing CFO Kirkhorn was also being considered as a possible successor to Musk earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal had reported amid growing investor concern about the lack of a clear succession plan.

Musk currently leads SpaceX, Neuralink, the Boring Company and is chief technology officer at social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Tesla CFO, Vaibhav taneja, Elon Musk, Model 3
Adobe, Figma Deal Faces EU Antitrust Probe Post Concerning Reviews

Related Stories

Indian-Origin Vaibhav Taneja Named New Tesla CFO as Zachary Kirkhorn Steps Down
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3: See Here
  2. OnePlus Open Could Launch in India At This Price
  3. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to Launch on This Date
  4. iPhone 15 Could Face Challenges Despite New Hardware Upgrades: Report
  5. iPhone 16 Pro Models Might Include New Stacked Rear Sensors: Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  7. Vivo V29e Renders Leaked; Tipped to Debut Later This Month
  8. Netflix Subscription Plans Detailed: Price, Features, Devices, More
  9. Realme 11x 5G May Launch in India Soon: Colours, Storage Options Tipped
  10. Google Pixel Watch 2 May Launch in India, Specifications Tipped: See Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Indian-Origin Vaibhav Taneja Named New Tesla CFO as Zachary Kirkhorn Steps Down
  2. Adobe, Figma Deal Faces EU Antitrust Probe Post Concerning Reviews
  3. Crypto Scammers Fishing Victims on Android, iOS Via ChatGPT, Other AI Tools: Sophos
  4. WhatsApp Beta Version Allows Testers to Try New Voice Chats and 'Send for Admin Review' Feature
  5. 'Really Rewarding': Gal Gadot on Serving Double Duty as Lead Actor and Producer on Netflix’s Heart of Stone
  6. Vivo V29e India Launch Timeline, Renders Leaked, May Pack Snapdragon 400-Series SoC
  7. Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition: Details
  8. OnePlus Open Price in India Tipped; Expected to Be Priced Lower Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
  9. ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3 After Entering Lunar Orbit
  10. iPhone 16 Pro Models to Feature Stacked Rear Camera Sensor Design: Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.