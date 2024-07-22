Technology News

Elon Musk to Deploy Humanoid Robots for Internal Use in Tesla Factories by Next Year

Musk had said in April that the Tesla robot would be able to perform tasks in factory by the end of this year and could be ready for sale by 2025 end.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 July 2024 18:43 IST
Elon Musk to Deploy Humanoid Robots for Internal Use in Tesla Factories by Next Year

Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla put out the first generation of its Optimus robot, dubbed Bumblebee, in September 2022

Highlights
  • Tesla's Optimus robots were unveiled in September 2022
  • BMW has also shown interest in deploying humanoid robots in car factories
  • Elon Musk has not disclosed a specific date for robot release in Tesla
Tesla will have humanoid robots in "low production" for the company's internal use next year, CEO Elon Musk said on Monday, months after he announced a rollout by the end of 2024.

The automaker will have the robots "hopefully" in high production for other companies in 2026, Musk said in a post on social media platform X.

Musk had said in April that the Tesla robot, called Optimus, would be able to perform tasks in factory by the end of this year and could be ready for sale as soon as the end of 2025.

Humanoid robots have been in development for several years by Japan's Honda and Hyundai Motor's Boston Dynamics. Companies are betting on them to meet potential labor shortages and perform repetitive tasks that could be dangerous or tedious such as logistics, warehousing and manufacturing.

Musk has a history of failing to fulfill bold promises to Wall Street.

In 2019, he told investors that Tesla would be operating a network of "robotaxi" autonomous cars by 2020.

Last week, he signaled that an unveil of the robotaxi would take more time, saying he requested "an important design change" to the front of the vehicle.

Tesla put out the first generation of its Optimus robot, dubbed Bumblebee, in September 2022. This year, the company posted a video of a second generation of the bipedal robot folding a T-shirt at the firm's facility.

Musk has in recent months pivoted to focus on artificial intelligence, autonomous driving software, robotaxis and the Optimus robot amid tapering demand for EVs, which make up more than 80 percent of Tesla's quarterly revenue.

Tesla is set to report its second-quarter results on Tuesday, with Wall Street expecting margins to hit a more than five-year low, but focus will also be on Musk's ambitious plans for robotaxis and AI products.

Tesla shares were up about one percent premarket on Monday.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

