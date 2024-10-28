Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Xiaomi SU7 Ultra With HyperEngine V8s Electric Motors to Debut on October 29: Everything We Know

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra With HyperEngine V8s Electric Motors to Debut on October 29: Everything We Know

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra comes with triple electric motors and can achieve a 0-100 kmph time of just 1.97 seconds, as per the company.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 October 2024 16:43 IST
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra With HyperEngine V8s Electric Motors to Debut on October 29: Everything We Know

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is a performance-focused four-door sedan EV

Highlights
  • Xiaomu SU7 Ultra is claimed to have a 0-100kmph time of 1.97 seconds
  • The electric vehicle will launch in China on October 29
  • It is equipped with a Qilin II battery pack sourced from CATL
Advertisement

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra was first unveiled in July as the company's latest prototype electric vehicle (EV). The Chinese company, which is primarily a maker of consumer-centric devices like smartphones and tablets, delved into the automotive industry earlier this year with the launch of the Xiaomi SU7 — a four-door sedan EV focused on delivering a balance of luxury and performance which is available for purchase in China. Building upon its success, the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra prototype was showcased a few months ago as a purely performance-focused version of the EV that comes with triple electric motors and can achieve a 0-100 kilometre per hour (kmph) time of just 1.97 seconds, as per the company.

After months of testing, Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is all set to make its debut in China this week.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Availablity, Launch Date and Price (Expected)

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra pre-orders in China have commenced. Potential buyers can select their preferred dealerships on the Xiaomi website to order the EV. It will be launched in China on October 29 at 7 pm local time, alongside other products such as the flagship Xiaomi 15 smartphone series.

Although the pricing of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is yet to be revealed, it is speculated to be priced higher than the standard SU7, which starts at CNY 215,900 (roughly Rs. 25 Lakh).

Reports suggest it might cost CNY 800,000 (roughly Rs. 95 Lakh), which, if true, would make it a direct competitor to the Tesla Model S Plaid in China, at least in terms of pricing.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Drivetrain, Performance and Battery

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra comes with triple HyperEngine electric motors that have been developed in-house. It consists of two V8s motors and a single V6s motor, placed at the rear and front wheels, respectively. The electric motors combine to deliver a maximum output of 1,548 hp and a peak torque of 635 Nm. The company claims it has a 0-100 kmph speed of just 1.97 seconds, can accelerate from 0-200 kmph in 5.96 seconds, and to 300 kmph from a standstill in 15.07 seconds.

Overall, the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra has a top speed surpassing 350 kmph, as per Xiaomi. To handle these numbers, Xiaomi says its EV can generate a maximum downforce of 2,145 kg. Interestingly, the production-spec variant of the EV will feature the same motor configuration, chassis structure, battery pack and other elements as the prototype that was showcased.

However, it is confirmed to miss out on the carbon fibre construction of the SU7 Ultra prototype due to the risk of potentially exorbitant costs if it was used.

The EV is equipped with a Qilin II battery pack sourced from CATL which is directly integrated into the body of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra using the CTB (cell-to-body) technology. The battery has a 150 kWh capacity which delivers a maximum output of 1,330 kW. The company claims it can still output as much as 800 kW even with just 20 percent of the juice remaining. It is combined with a 5.2C charging multiplier and can charge fully in under 12 minutes.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Features, Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Top Speed, EV, Electric Vehicle, Xiaomi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone 16 Series Sales in Indonesia Blocked Over Unmet Investment Requirements
TSMC Said to Suspend Shipments to China Firm After Chip Found on Huawei AI Processor

Related Stories

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra With HyperEngine V8s Electric Motors to Debut on October 29: Everything We Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With A18 Chip, In-House Apple Modem and More
  2. iQOO 13 Teased to Have 7.99mm Slim Body; Confirmed to See Price Hike
  3. Sathyam Sundaram Now Streaming on Netflix
  4. iQOO 13 Will Be Available in India via Amazon; to Feature a Halo Light
  5. Xiaomi Watch S4, Smart Band 9 Pro to Launch on October 29
  6. iQOO Neo 10 Series May See an Early Launch This Year
  7. Itel S25 Ultra Hands-On Images, Price, Key Features Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Will Be Available in India via Amazon; to Feature a Halo Light
  2. Moto G05, Moto G15 Price, Launch Timeline Surface Online
  3. Oppo Announces Cross-Country Warranty Service Between GCC Countries and India
  4. Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces Image Understanding Feature to Grok AI
  5. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 11 to Offer Improved Camera and Video Features via Upcoming Tensor Chips: Report
  6. Android 16 to Reportedly Show Rich Ongoing Notifications Similar to iPhone
  7. HMD Sage Tipped to Be Company's Next Phone; Design, Key Features Leaked
  8. JioSaavn Introduces 3-Month Free ‘Pro Individual’ Subscription Ahead of Festive Season
  9. Honor Magic 7 Pro Leaked Hands-on Images Show Quad Rear Cameras, Pill-Shaped Display Cutout
  10. Samsung Galaxy A56 Camera Details Surface Online; Said to Get 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »