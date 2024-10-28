Xiaomi SU7 Ultra was first unveiled in July as the company's latest prototype electric vehicle (EV). The Chinese company, which is primarily a maker of consumer-centric devices like smartphones and tablets, delved into the automotive industry earlier this year with the launch of the Xiaomi SU7 — a four-door sedan EV focused on delivering a balance of luxury and performance which is available for purchase in China. Building upon its success, the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra prototype was showcased a few months ago as a purely performance-focused version of the EV that comes with triple electric motors and can achieve a 0-100 kilometre per hour (kmph) time of just 1.97 seconds, as per the company.

After months of testing, Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is all set to make its debut in China this week.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra pre-orders in China have commenced. Potential buyers can select their preferred dealerships on the Xiaomi website to order the EV. It will be launched in China on October 29 at 7 pm local time, alongside other products such as the flagship Xiaomi 15 smartphone series.

Although the pricing of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is yet to be revealed, it is speculated to be priced higher than the standard SU7, which starts at CNY 215,900 (roughly Rs. 25 Lakh).

Reports suggest it might cost CNY 800,000 (roughly Rs. 95 Lakh), which, if true, would make it a direct competitor to the Tesla Model S Plaid in China, at least in terms of pricing.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Drivetrain, Performance and Battery

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra comes with triple HyperEngine electric motors that have been developed in-house. It consists of two V8s motors and a single V6s motor, placed at the rear and front wheels, respectively. The electric motors combine to deliver a maximum output of 1,548 hp and a peak torque of 635 Nm. The company claims it has a 0-100 kmph speed of just 1.97 seconds, can accelerate from 0-200 kmph in 5.96 seconds, and to 300 kmph from a standstill in 15.07 seconds.

Overall, the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra has a top speed surpassing 350 kmph, as per Xiaomi. To handle these numbers, Xiaomi says its EV can generate a maximum downforce of 2,145 kg. Interestingly, the production-spec variant of the EV will feature the same motor configuration, chassis structure, battery pack and other elements as the prototype that was showcased.

However, it is confirmed to miss out on the carbon fibre construction of the SU7 Ultra prototype due to the risk of potentially exorbitant costs if it was used.

The EV is equipped with a Qilin II battery pack sourced from CATL which is directly integrated into the body of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra using the CTB (cell-to-body) technology. The battery has a 150 kWh capacity which delivers a maximum output of 1,330 kW. The company claims it can still output as much as 800 kW even with just 20 percent of the juice remaining. It is combined with a 5.2C charging multiplier and can charge fully in under 12 minutes.

