Xiaomi SU7 Ultra's sale has officially commenced, the company announced on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona on March 2. First unveiled in July as the company's latest prototype electric vehicle (EV), it is a purely performance-focused version of the SU7 EV which has been on sale in the country since last year. The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra comes with triple electric motors and can achieve a 0-100 kilometre per hour (kmph) time of just 1.98 seconds, as per the company.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Price

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra price in China starts at CNY 5,29,900 (roughly Rs. 64 lakh). It has been introduced with several optional configurations such as the "Racing Package" and the "Nürburgring Nordschleife Limited Edition", both of which will be available once the production-spec EV completes the Nürburgring Nordschleife lap challenge.

Colour Options of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The EV can be purchased in five exterior colourways — Lightning Yellow, Space Silver, Verdant Green, Pearl White, and Obsidian Black. Pre-orders of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra commenced in October last year and its sale has now officially kicked off in China.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Specifications

The production-spec Xiaomi SU7 Ultra has the same motor configuration, chassis structure, battery pack and other elements as the prototype that was showcased last year. It is powered by proprietary triple HyperEngine electric motors that have two V8s motors and a single V6s motor, placed at the rear and front wheels, respectively. Combined, they can deliver a maximum output of 1,548 hp and a peak torque of 635 Nm. The HyperEngine V8s e-motors achieve a maximum revolution of 27,200rpm.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Features an Oversized Splitter and Dam for Increased Downforce

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is said to come track ready straight from the factory. As per Xiaomi, it features dual-chamber air springs paired with high-performance adaptive dampers which allows the driver to choose from a wider range of spring stiffness and damping adjustments. Further, it has a peak chassis system tuned at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The tri-motor configuration features torque-vectoring control where the torque is independently distributed and adjusted at a frequency of 500 times per second.

The company says it has a maximum 0-100 kmph acceleration of 1.98 seconds and can go from a standstill to 200 kmph in 5.86 seconds. It is claimed to have a top speed of 350 kmph. To ensure safety at such high speeds, Xiaomi has equipped its performance EV with carbon ceramic brake discs, Akebono high-performance fixed calipers, and high-performance brake pads. The company claims it achieves a braking distance from 100-0 kmph in 30.8m. The vehicle features various driving modes for daily as well as track use. For daily driving, options include beginner mode, economy mode, wet mode, sport mode, and custom mode. Meanwhile, endurance mode, qualifying mode, and drift mode can be selected when on track to maximise the performance.

Complementing these capabilities is a Racetrack Master app. Xiaomi says it can display real-time lap results, vehicle status, driving mode adjustment, and other vehicle information for track users. Post race, drivers can get an overview of historical lap statistics and visual analysis of results with parameters such as maximum G force, steering wheel angle, and braking force. They can also export their recorded videos via the app.

Powering the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is a Qilin 2.0 battery pack sourced from CATL which is directly integrated into the body of the EV using the CTB (cell-to-body) technology for higher volume efficiency. The battery has a 150 kWh capacity which delivers a maximum discharge power of 1,330kW. With just 20 percent of the charge remaining, it can still output as much as 800 kW. It is combined with a 5.2C charging multiplier and can charge fully in under 12 minutes. Overall, the EV is claimed to have a maximum CLTC range of 630km.

For improved heat dissipation, the battery pack has dual large-surface active cooling. Further, it also gets a bulletproof coating on the bottom which offers a greater tear, scratch, and puncture resistance compared to traditional PVC coating. For safety, the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra has been equipped with Mis-Acceleration Inhibition (MAI) and Low Speed Autonomous Emergency Braking (LAEB), both of which help suppress acceleration if a collision risk is detected.

While it shares an exterior design with the Xiaomi SU7 Max, the new EV adds an aerodynamic kit and larger body dimensions. It measures 5115mm x 1970mm x 1465mm in terms of dimensions and is 3000mm wheelbase. It features an oversized splitter, air dam, and "U-shaped" air curtains which contribute to the increased downforce on the vehicle's front end.

The EV's in-cabin experience includes upgraded sport seats with active side support, faster response speed, and larger support area. Its steering wheel has also been revamped with a race-designed flat top and bottom, covered with Alcantara microfiber fabric. Customers can choose from bold and vibrant bright yellow (yellow/black), sleek black/yellow, or black/red interiors. The front seats have ventilation, massage functionality, and graphene heating for both rows. As per Xiaomi, the SU7 Ultra is equipped with an electric hood which can be opened using XiaoAi AI voice commands, along with physical buttons.

The EV's Cabin Features Upgraded Sport Seats with Active Side Support

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Other features include dual 50W wireless phone charging, auto-dimming rearview mirrors, blind-spot detection lights, and three-level adjustable colour temperature and brightness for the front vanity mirrors. Xiaomi says it has integrated its "Human x Car x Home" ecosystem, powered by the Snapdragon 8295 chip platform across all variants. It is said to have compatibility with the company's HyperOS for allocation of hardware resources.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.