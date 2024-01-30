Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to be unveiled soon. The model is likely to join the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro that were unveiled in October 2023. These handsets are expected to be introduced globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 which will be held in Barcelona from February 26 to February 29. The top-of-the-line Ultra model may be launched alongside the other Xiaomi 14 models at the same event. Several leaks and reports over the past few months have suggested several key features of the purported flagship phone. The latest leak also hints at the launch timeline as well as some camera specifications of the handset.

Tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) claimed in a Weibo post that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to launch in February. The timeline coincides with the MWC 2024 event, which has historically seen big launches from various smartphone makers. It is, therefore, likely that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, expected to succeed the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, may be unveiled at a Xiaomi event during MWC 2024. The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro models, which have only been launched in China so far, are also likely to be introduced globally at the same time.

The tipster added that the main rear camera of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra may support a variable aperture ranging between f/1.63 and f/4.0. Earlier leaks have suggested that the phone may feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor with a f/1.6 lens as part of its primary camera. The rumoured quad rear camera system of the handset has also been tipped to include a 120mm periscope telephoto shooter and a Vario-Summilux 1:1.63-2.5/12-120 aspherical (ASPH) lens.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has also been tipped to come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support. For security, the phone may also carry an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Like other Xiaomi 14 handsets, the Ultra model will likely also ship with the company's new HyperOS skin on top of Android 14.

Notably, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is equipped with a Leica-tuned quad rear camera system which includes a 50-megapixel 1-inch IMX989 primary sensor, alongside three 50-megapixel IMX858 sensors. The front camera of the handset uses a 32-megapixel sensor.

