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Panasonic Lumix L10 Fixed Lens Camera Launched in India With Phase Hybrid Autofocus: Price, Features

Panasonic Lumix L10 camera is scheduled to go on sale in the country this month.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 August 2026 16:44 IST
Panasonic Lumix L10 Fixed Lens Camera Launched in India With Phase Hybrid Autofocus: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Panasonic

Panasonic Lumix L10 features an OLED viewfinder

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Highlights
  • Panasonic Lumix L10 camera is offered in two colourways
  • Panasonic Lumix L10 camera gets a leather finish
  • Panasonic Lumix L10 features a CMOS sensor
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Panasonic Lumix L10 was launched in India on Tuesday as the company's latest fixed lens camera. With the debut of the camera, the tech firm is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Lumix. The new fixed lens camera is set to go on sale in the country in two colour options, featuring a saffiano leather-textured finish. The body of the Panasonic Lumix L10 camera weighs about 508g. It is equipped with a Leica DC Vario-Summilux lens with variable focal length. The tech firm claims that the Panasonic Lumix L10 fixed lens camera also supports macro photography, along with Dynamic Range Boost.

Panasonic Lumix L10 Fixed Lens Camera Price in India, Availability

The Panasonic Lumix L10 camera will be available at a starting price of Rs. 1,79,990. The fixed lens camera will go on sale in the country later this month via multiple retail channels. The new Panasonic Lumix L10 camera will be offered in two colourways, namely Black and Silver.

Panasonic Lumix L10 Fixed Lens Camera Specifications, Features

Coming to the specifications and features, the Panasonic Lumix L10 is the company's latest fixed lens camera. The Panasonic Lumix L10 is equipped with a Leica DC Vario-Summilux lens with a 24mm to 75mm adjustable focal length. It also features an adjustable f/1.7 to f/2.8 aperture. The new camera also ships with support for macro photography. The Panasonic Lumix L10 also features Phase Hybrid Autofocus with 779 focus points. It also sports a 2.36-million-dot OLED viewfinder and a 1.84-million-dot free-angle monitor.

The company claims that the Panasonic Lumix L10 fixed lens camera can click images of a subject from as close as 3cm in macro mode. It is powered by a 4/3-type back-illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor. The fixed lens camera also features the latest-generation image processing engine, which is capable of producing an “effective resolution of 20.4 megapixels. The Lumix camera also features Dynamic Range Boost, which is claimed to expand shadow details during still photography.

Moreover, the Panasonic Lumix L10 camera ships with multi-aspect shooting capabilities, which are claimed to allow users to capture images in 4:3, 3:2, and 16:9 aspect ratios and maintain the viewing angle. The fixed lens camera, with the model number DC-L10GW, also ships with Panasonic's new “film-inspired” Photo Styles, namely L.Classic and L.ClassicGold. It also supports REAL-TIME LUT, which lets users load custom colour profiles directly into the camera.

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Further reading: Panasonic Lumix L10, Panasonic, Panasonic Lumix L10 Price in India, Panasonic Lumix L10 India Launch, Panasonic Lumix L10 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Panasonic Lumix L10 Fixed Lens Camera Launched in India With Phase Hybrid Autofocus: Price, Features
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