The Google Pixel 11 Pro was introduced earlier this week at the company's Made by Google event, alongside the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold models. They succeeded the Pixel 10 series with a brand new Tensor G6 processor and a Titan M3 security chip. Now, the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) has revealed the energy efficiency, durability, and repairability ratings for the Pixel 11 series and the listing shows that the Pixel 11 Pro is less resistant to drops and accidental falls.

Pixel 11 Pro Falls Behind in EU Drop Tests

The European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) listing of Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold shows that they received an overall 'B' rating on a scale of A to G. In the repeated drop test, which measures how many drops a phone can survive without causing a defect, the Pixel 11 Pro has a 'B' rating after surviving just 180 drops. The Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold received an 'A' grade in the repeated drop test.

Photo Credit: EPREL

This would be a downgrade over the Pixel 10 Pro, which survived 270 drops in the same listing. All models in last year's Pixel 10 series secured an 'A' rating in the drop test. This is likely due to a testing issue or the design of the Pixel 11 Pro affecting its durability.

The listing shows that the standard Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro XL survived 270 drops, while the Pixel 11 Pro Fold survived 210 drops. Further, all Pixel 11 series smartphones earn a 'B' for energy efficiency and repairability on the EPREL listing.

The Pixel 11 series starts at Rs. 89,999 in India. They are available for pre-order in the country via Flipkart and the Google India online store. They run on the Google Tensor G6 chipset, paired with the latest Titan M3 security coprocessor. All models offer an IP68-rated build.