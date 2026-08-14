iQOO has raised the prices of multiple smartphones at once. The Vivo sub-brand updated its online store in the country to reflect the new prices of the flagship iQOO 15, iQOO 15R, and the iQOO Neo 10. Separately, the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has also increased the price of the Redmi Turbo 5, which was recently launched in India as the first Turbo series handset to debut there. This comes as multiple smartphone makers have been raising the prices of their budget, mid-range, and flagship offerings. Recently, OnePlus, Vivo, and Oppo also hiked the prices of their handsets as the cost of memory and storage components has risen incessantly.

iQOO 15, iQOO 15R, iQOO Neo 10 and Redmi Turbo 5 New Prices in India

The Vivo sub-brand has raised the prices of the iQOO 15, iQOO 15R, and iQOO Neo 10. The flagship iQOO 15 has seen the biggest price jump in India since its launch. The smartphone is now listed on the iQOO India online store at a starting price of Rs. 85,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, up from its launch price of Rs. 72,999. Similarly, the top-end 16GB + 512GB model now retails at Rs. 93,999, instead of its launch price of Rs. 79,999.

Meanwhile, the iQOO 15R is now listed on the company's website with a price tag of Rs. 53,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB model, Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, and Rs. 66,999 for the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB variant. The configurations were launched in India on February 24 at Rs. 44,999, Rs. 47,999, and Rs. 52,999, respectively.

On the other hand, the iQOO Neo 10 price in India has been increased to Rs. 43,999 and Rs. 48,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options. It was launched in India in May last year at a starting price of Rs. 31,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB option, which has since been discontinued. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations were launched in the country at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively.

Phone Launch Price New Starting Price iQOO 15 Rs. 72,999 Rs. 85,999 iQOO 15R Rs. 44,999 Rs. 53,999 iQOO Neo 10 Rs. 33,999 Rs. 43,999 Redmi Turbo 5 Rs. 37,999 Rs. 41,999

Separately, the Xiaomi sub-brand has also raised the price of one of its smartphones. The Redmi Turbo 5 is now listed on the Xiaomi online store at a starting price of Rs. 41,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB option, while the higher-end 12GB + 256GB model is available at Rs. 46,999. For reference, the configurations of the smartphone were launched in India on June 16 at Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 40,999, respectively.

As previously mentioned, the latest series of price increases comes as the prices of memory and storage components, like DRAM and NAND sticks, continue to rise. The unprecedented rise in AI adoption has led to RAM manufacturers redirecting their supply to the new sector for its AI data centres. Moreover, OEMs have shifted their focus to producing high-bandwidth memory sticks, further reducing the supply of regular memory chips.

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