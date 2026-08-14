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iQOO 15, iQOO 15R, iQOO Neo 10 and Redmi Turbo 5 Prices in India Hiked As the RAM Crisis Persists

iQOO 15 is currently on sale in India in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 August 2026 15:03 IST
iQOO 15, iQOO 15R, iQOO Neo 10 and Redmi Turbo 5 Prices in India Hiked As the RAM Crisis Persists

iQOO 15 is the company's flagship handset in India

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Highlights
  • iQOO 15 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chip
  • iQOO 15R features up to 12GB of RAM
  • Redmi Turbo 5 was recently launched in India
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iQOO has raised the prices of multiple smartphones at once. The Vivo sub-brand updated its online store in the country to reflect the new prices of the flagship iQOO 15, iQOO 15R, and the iQOO Neo 10. Separately, the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has also increased the price of the Redmi Turbo 5, which was recently launched in India as the first Turbo series handset to debut there. This comes as multiple smartphone makers have been raising the prices of their budget, mid-range, and flagship offerings. Recently, OnePlus, Vivo, and Oppo also hiked the prices of their handsets as the cost of memory and storage components has risen incessantly.

iQOO 15, iQOO 15R, iQOO Neo 10 and Redmi Turbo 5 New Prices in India

The Vivo sub-brand has raised the prices of the iQOO 15, iQOO 15R, and iQOO Neo 10. The flagship iQOO 15 has seen the biggest price jump in India since its launch. The smartphone is now listed on the iQOO India online store at a starting price of Rs. 85,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, up from its launch price of Rs. 72,999. Similarly, the top-end 16GB + 512GB model now retails at Rs. 93,999, instead of its launch price of Rs. 79,999.

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Meanwhile, the iQOO 15R is now listed on the company's website with a price tag of Rs. 53,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB model, Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, and Rs. 66,999 for the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB variant. The configurations were launched in India on February 24 at Rs. 44,999, Rs. 47,999, and Rs. 52,999, respectively.

On the other hand, the iQOO Neo 10 price in India has been increased to Rs. 43,999 and Rs. 48,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options. It was launched in India in May last year at a starting price of Rs. 31,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB option, which has since been discontinued. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations were launched in the country at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively.

Phone Launch Price New Starting Price
iQOO 15 Rs. 72,999 Rs. 85,999
iQOO 15R Rs. 44,999 Rs. 53,999
iQOO Neo 10 Rs. 33,999 Rs. 43,999
Redmi Turbo 5 Rs. 37,999 Rs. 41,999

Separately, the Xiaomi sub-brand has also raised the price of one of its smartphones. The Redmi Turbo 5 is now listed on the Xiaomi online store at a starting price of Rs. 41,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB option, while the higher-end 12GB + 256GB model is available at Rs. 46,999. For reference, the configurations of the smartphone were launched in India on June 16 at Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 40,999, respectively.

As previously mentioned, the latest series of price increases comes as the prices of memory and storage components, like DRAM and NAND sticks, continue to rise. The unprecedented rise in AI adoption has led to RAM manufacturers redirecting their supply to the new sector for its AI data centres. Moreover, OEMs have shifted their focus to producing high-bandwidth memory sticks, further reducing the supply of regular memory chips.

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iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
iQOO 15R

iQOO 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Outstanding performance for its price
  • Smooth 144Hz AMOLED display
  • Outstanding battery life and charging speeds
  • Long software support commitment
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Some pre-installed apps remain
Read detailed iQOO 15R review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP65-rated design
  • Bright 144Hz display with excellent touch sensitivity
  • Capable primary camera
  • Excellent battery life with very fast charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • Remains cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Design could have been more exciting
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Ultrawide video capture limited to 1080p 30fps
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10 (2025) review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished and premium IP69K-rated design
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certified display
  • Software feels fluid and smooth
  • Gaming-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Loaded with preinstalled third-party apps
  • Spammy notifications and ads
  • Average selfie and ultrawide cameras
  • Gets hot when using the camera app
Read detailed Redmi Turbo 5 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,540mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,268x2,756 pixels
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Further reading: iQOO 15, iQOO 15R, iQOO Neo 10, Redmi Turbo 5, iQOO, Redmi, iQOO 15 Price in India, iQOO 15R Price in India, iQOO Neo 10 Price in India, Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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