Insta360 X6 Retail Box Leak Reveals Key Details Ahead of Launch

Insta360 X6 has surfaced in another round of leaks ahead of its expected debut, with new retail packaging images shedding light on the camera's battery life, bundled accessories and expected pricing. Fresh hands-on photographs have also appeared online, offering a better look at the action camera's design. The latest leaks further reinforce previously reported specifications, including 8K 360-degree video recording, a replaceable lens system and a dedicated low-light shooting mode, while also hinting at a launch later this week.

Insta360 X6 Hands-On Images Surface Alongside Retail Box Leak

Leaker Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) has shared images of the Insta360 X6 retail box, revealing several key details about the upcoming action camera. The packaging suggests the camera can record 8K 360-degree footage at 30fps for up to 140 minutes on a single charge. It also lists PureVideo mode for low-light recording and the company's updated Replaceable Lenses 2.0 system among the headline features.

Separately, Reddit user u/FunnySushi1738 has posted hands-on photographs of the Insta360 X6. The images offer a comparison with both the Insta360 X5 and the GoPro Max 360. They indicate that the new camera has a shorter and wider body than the X5, while standing slightly taller than GoPro's older 360-degree model.

The rear of the leaked Insta360 X6 retail box also provides a look at the accessories included with one version of the camera. The package appears to ship with a 2,600mAh Extra Xtreme battery, alongside the standard accessories bundled with the device.

The leaks point to July 30 as the expected global launch date for the Insta360 X6. Earlier reports suggested the accessory bundle shown on the retail packaging could be priced at EUR 789 (roughly Rs. 86,200). Buyers in Europe may also get a standalone version without the bundled accessories for EUR 589 (roughly Rs. 64,400).

The latest information builds on several earlier leaks that had already revealed the camera's design and hardware details. Promotional images published previously suggested that Insta360 was preparing a successor to the Insta360 X5 with a revised body and updated imaging features.

Those earlier reports also claimed the camera would support 8K 360-degree video recording and introduce PureVideo mode to improve image quality in darker environments. Insta360 is also expected to bring back its replaceable lens design with an updated second-generation mechanism.