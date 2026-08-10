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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Mirrorless Cameras

Beyond mirrorless cameras, shoppers can also find discounts on action cameras, security cameras and camera accessories during the sale.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 August 2026 20:46 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Mirrorless Cameras

Photo Credit: Sony

Amazon is offering up to 75 percent off camera accessories

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Highlights
  • Canon EOS R50 is available for an effective Rs. 62,240
  • Sony ILCE-6700 is priced at an effective Rs. 1,14,240
  • Fujifilm X-M5 Silver costs Rs. 1,84,250 in the sale
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 has been live in India since August 7, bringing deals across a wide range of electronics and other products. Photography enthusiasts can find several mirrorless cameras from brands such as Canon, Sony and Fujifilm at discounted prices during the ongoing sale. The selection spans different price segments, covering options for shoppers upgrading from an older camera as well as those looking for more advanced equipment for photography and video.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Mirrorless Cameras

The ongoing sale has several mirrorless camera deals worth checking out, ranging from more affordable entry-level models to higher-priced options for enthusiasts. The Canon EOS R50 is available at an effective price of Rs. 62,240, while the Sony ZV-E10M2K White comes in at Rs. 85,240. Buyers looking for a higher-end option can consider the Sony ILCE-6700, priced at Rs. 1,14,240.

The Fujifilm X-M5 Silver is among the more expensive options in this selection, with an effective price of Rs. 1,84,250. The Canon R50V White is also available at Rs. 1,65,240. These offers give shoppers a choice of mirrorless cameras across a fairly wide range of budgets.

Beyond mirrorless cameras, shoppers can also find discounts on action cameras, security cameras and camera accessories during the sale. Amazon is advertising up to 75 percent off on camera accessories, while select purchases can also benefit from no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months and other applicable offers.

We've also already compiled our picks of the best deals on other electronics and home appliances during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. These include offers on smartphones, headphones, printers, washing machines, gaming laptops, and more.

Best Deals on Mirrorless Cameras in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Fujifilm X-M5 Silver Rs. 1,89,000 Rs. 1,84,250 Buy Here
Canon R50V White Rs. 1,68,900 Rs. 1,65,240 Buy Here
Sony ILCE-6700 Rs. 1,39,900 Rs. 1,14,240 Buy Here
Sony ZV-E10M2K White Rs. 88,990 Rs. 85,240 Buy Here
Canon EOS R50 Rs. 67,900 Rs. 62,240 Buy Here
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale 2026, mirrorless cameras, mirrorless camera deals, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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