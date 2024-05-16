Technology News

Humanity Protocol Raises $30 Million as Blockchain-Based Digital ID Startup Hits Unicorn Status

Humanity Protocol aims to mitigate the risks of identity frauds and Sybil attacks, using a decentralised identity solution.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 May 2024 16:38 IST
Humanity Protocol Raises $30 Million as Blockchain-Based Digital ID Startup Hits Unicorn Status

Photo Credit: Reuters

Humanity Protocol aims to mitigate the risks of identity fraud

Highlights
  • Humanity Protocol collects palm scans
  • The Cayman Islands-based startup was founded in 2023
  • Humanity Protocol seeks to be less invasive than Worldcoin
Advertisement

Humanity Protocol, a decentralised identity solution, has raised $30 million (roughly Rs. 250 crore) from a fresh funding round led by Kingsway Capital and the startup has hit unicorn status with its valuation surpassing the $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,350 crore) mark. Over 20 other venture capital firms participated in the seed funding round, including Animoca Brands, Blockchain.com, Hashed, and Shima Capital. The startup competes with Worldcoin, a rival service that has faced legal challenges in several regions.

Decentralised identity solutions (DIDs) aim to authenticate users and entities without a central authority. In order to record the uniqueness of each individual, Humanity Protocol collects the palm scans of individuals. These scans are stored on a blockchain, and a proof-of-humanity is issued that verifies that the holder of this identity is genuinely a human and not a bot.

“Proof-of-Personhood is a powerful concept but the solutions that exist today haven't seen adoption because onboarding is invasive and high friction,” Terence Kwok, Founder of Humanity Protocol wrote in a blog post. “The world needs a truly self-sovereign identity framework that is built on first principles of inclusivity, privacy, and decentralisation.”

Humanity Protocol's Proof of Humanity (PoH) consensus mechanism aims to mitigate the risks of identity frauds and Sybil attacks. This brings a layer of trust and credibility on human individuals within decentralised networks in the real world.

Explaining why the proof-of-personhood is a promising concept, Kwok's Medium post said, “The PoH allows users to perform various transactions, such as asserting their ownership of real-world assets, accessing restricted services, or proving their education and employment history, without having to disclose their personal information to third parties.”

The blockchain ID project also claims that deploying PoH could make activities like the distribution of Universal Basic Income more equitable because these transactions are linked to real human beings.

In recent times, however, these controversial decentralised identity projects have garnered criticism and concerns from several governments from around the world.

One similar such project is Worldcoin founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Using the scans of people's irises, Altman plans to generate a unique global identification of individuals, that would eliminate the need for them to present their IDs like names or email ids to interact with computers and machines while also ensuring that the holder of this ID is genuinely human. The project has been perceived as intrusive and is currently facing legal hurdles in countries like Nairobi and Italy.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Human Protocol, Decentralised Identity, Cryptocurrency, Blockchain
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Square Enix Says Sales of AAA Games Like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Final Fantasy XVI Fell Short of Expectations
Humanity Protocol Raises $30 Million as Blockchain-Based Digital ID Startup Hits Unicorn Status
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched in India
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Max Spotted in Leaked Images, Could Be Larger This Year
  3. iQoo Z9x 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Chip Debuts in India: See Price
  4. iQoo Z9x First Impressions
  5. CMF Watch Pro 2 May Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on BIS
  6. Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Design Teased, to Launch in India Soon
  7. Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 10 VI With Snapdragon Chipsets Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Humanity Protocol Raises $30 Million as Blockchain-Based Digital ID Startup Hits Unicorn Status
  2. Square Enix Says Sales of AAA Games Like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Final Fantasy XVI Fell Short of Expectations
  3. Assassin's Creed Shadows Trailer Reveals Dual Protagonists, Launch Set for November 15
  4. Netflix Ad-Supported Plan Crosses 40 Million Monthly Active Users, Company Says
  5. Apple to Reportedly Add AI-Powered Audio Transcription and Summarisation Features to Multiple iOS 18 Apps
  6. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 6.67-Inch Curved Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Mastercard Onboards Five New Blockchain Startups to Start Path Programme: Details
  8. iQoo Z9x 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Chip, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price Specifications
  9. Google DeepMind to Use SynthID to Watermark Gemini and Veo’s AI-Generated Content
  10. iPhone 16 Pro Max Dummy Unit Images Leak Hinting at Larger Display Than iPhone 15 Pro Max
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »