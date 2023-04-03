Technology News

Algorand Aims to Make India Hotspot for Web3 Developers, Blockchain Projects: Anil Kakani

Last week, Algorand Foundation launched its India-focussed initiative called ‘AlgoBharat’.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2023 16:26 IST
Algorand Aims to Make India Hotspot for Web3 Developers, Blockchain Projects: Anil Kakani

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @AlgoBharat

Released in 2019, Algorand is a green, proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain

Highlights
  • Algorand bets big on Indian developers
  • Algorand striking partnerships with Indian state governments
  • Algorand aims to invest in growing India’s Wweb3 ecosystem

The team behind Algorand, a layer-1 blockchain, is going bullish on India's potential to grow the Web3 and blockchain market. In conversation with Gadgets 360, Anil Kakani, the India Country Head at Algorand Foundation said that onboarding as many Indian developers as possible onto the Web3 wagon is crucial for the development of the sector. Last week, Algorand Foundation launched its India-focussed initiative called ‘AlgoBharat'. With this, the organisation marked its presence in the nation's ‘aatmanirbhar' mission, that strives to make Indian industries completely self-reliant.

The blockchain technology, that India is keen on exploring, can provide eco-friendly solutions to a bunch of existing issues like maintaining fragile paper-based records as well as alterable healthcare and financial histories.

As more developers from Indian engineering institutes join the blockchain sector, more solutions towards permanent records and environment-friendly technologies could pave the way for broader use cases of the promising technology.

“The Telangana government aims to use blockchain to provide carbon credits to farmers who are using green, eco-friendly methods around agricultural procedures. These carbon credits can provide liquidity to farmers and help them financially. In addition, blockchain can eliminate the existing dependency on paper-based operations, whether it is maintaining official records or printing and managing cash notes. Making things more cost-effective, the authentic records saved on blockchains will slash the need of middlemen and brokers, thus cutting down the expenditures on the present day-to-day activities,” Kakani said, explaining the immediate practical use cases of blockchain.

The AlgoBharat foundation is looking to broaden the Web3 developer base in India, invest in promising projects, and enter strategic partnerships with the government as well as industry players.

In March, members of the Algorand Foundation, including Kakani met with over 50 Web3 startups in Hyderabad. Under AlgoBharat, the foundation will be offering mentorships to Web3 founders in India.

The platform joins the list of other sector leaders like Coinbase crypto exchange in engaging with Indian students to get them to hop onboard the sector.

In order to have a physical presence in India, Algorand has partnered T-Hub, which is an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler based out of Hyderabad.

“The industry needs serious developers and they must have a physical place to connect with and discuss potential innovations. Not just developers working on Algorand, but those exploring the use cases of other blockchains can also reach out to this space and connect with others working in blockchain and Web3. It would boost their overall productivity,” Kakani added.

Released in 2019, Algorand is a green, proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. The developers of the blockchain claim to enable the convergence between decentralised finance (DeFi) and traditional finance. The Algorand blockchain vouches to be carbon negative, without having witnessed any zero downtime since its launch.

In December 2022, the government of Maharashtra had teamed-up with the Algorand blockchain and health tech firm MAPay to store health data as NFTs.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts. 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Algorand, Algobharat, Web3, Anil Kakani
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vivo X Flip Design Leaks in Photo Showing Outer Display, Confirming Previously Leaked Schematics: Details

Related Stories

Algorand Aims to Make India Hotspot for Web3 Developers, Blockchain Projects: Anil Kakani
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  2. Vivo T2 5G Series Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked: Details
  3. Vivo X Flip Design Leaks in Photo Showing Outer Display and More
  4. Realme GT Neo 5 SE With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Details
  5. Apple watchOS 10 to Be “Fairly Extensive Upgrade”: Gurman
  6. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended: Check New Date
  7. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  8. ISRO Successfully Tests Landing Mission for Reusable Launch Vehicle
  9. Why Paris Is Set to Ban E-Scooters From September
  10. WWE Nearing Deal to Merge with UFC Owner Endeavor Group: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI Issues Draft to Repeal Regulation on Dial-Up Quality, Leased Line Internet Access Service
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Concept Render Shows Bigger Cover Screen
  3. Algorand Aims to Make India Hotspot for Web3 Developers, Blockchain Projects: Anil Kakani
  4. Vivo X Flip Design Leaks in Photo Showing Outer Display, Confirming Previously Leaked Schematics: Details
  5. IISc Researchers Develop Ultramicroscopic Supercapacitor With Enhanced Energy Storage Capacity: Details
  6. Paris to Ban E-Scooters From September After Public Referendum: All Details
  7. NASA to Announce Astronauts Selected for 2024 Artemis II Lunar Flyby Mission
  8. Vivo X100 Pro Plus Camera Features Tipped, Could Get Variable Aperture Support, Periscope Zoom
  9. Western Digital Reports Network Security Incident After Breach Disrupts Part of Business Operations
  10. Realme GT Neo 5 SE With a 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.