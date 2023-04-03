Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Concept Render Shows Bigger Cover Screen

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch outer display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2023 16:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Concept Render Shows Bigger Cover Screen

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will debut as a successor to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be unveiled later this year
  • It could be powered by a special edition of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Outer display of Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be 3.4-inch in size

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to go official in August this year. We're still months away from its expected launch, however, a concept render of Samsung's upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone has surfaced online showing off its possible design. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to feature a larger outer display. Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4 had a 1.9-inch outer display. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to be powered by a customised version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

A concept render of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 created by Sammobile suggests a large external display covering a wide surface area. The external display of the upcoming handset could be much larger than the Galaxy Z Flip 4's 1.9-inch screen. The huge cover screen could allow users to capture selfies and display notifications such as time, battery percentage, and more.

samsung galaxy z flip 5 concept image sammobile Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Photo Credit: Sammobile.com

As per a recent leak, the outer display of Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be 3.4-inch in size, making it bigger than other clamshell foldable phones available in the market, including the Oppo Find N2 Flip. A recent Geekbench listing allegedly confirmed the presence of a customised version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the handset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event in August last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to come with upgrades over the outgoing model.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12-megapixel ultra-wide primary sensor along with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera. A 10-megapixel selfie camera, up to 512GB of inbuilt storage, and IPX8 are the other key highlights. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Algorand Aims to Make India Hotspot for Web3 Developers, Blockchain Projects: Anil Kakani

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Concept Render Shows Bigger Cover Screen
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  2. Vivo T2 5G Series Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked: Details
  3. Vivo X Flip Design Leaks in Photo Showing Outer Display and More
  4. Realme GT Neo 5 SE With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Details
  5. Apple watchOS 10 to Be “Fairly Extensive Upgrade”: Gurman
  6. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended: Check New Date
  7. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  8. ISRO Successfully Tests Landing Mission for Reusable Launch Vehicle
  9. Why Paris Is Set to Ban E-Scooters From September
  10. WWE Nearing Deal to Merge with UFC Owner Endeavor Group: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI Issues Draft to Repeal Regulation on Dial-Up Quality, Leased Line Internet Access Service
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Concept Render Shows Bigger Cover Screen
  3. Algorand Aims to Make India Hotspot for Web3 Developers, Blockchain Projects: Anil Kakani
  4. Vivo X Flip Design Leaks in Photo Showing Outer Display, Confirming Previously Leaked Schematics: Details
  5. IISc Researchers Develop Ultramicroscopic Supercapacitor With Enhanced Energy Storage Capacity: Details
  6. Paris to Ban E-Scooters From September After Public Referendum: All Details
  7. NASA to Announce Astronauts Selected for 2024 Artemis II Lunar Flyby Mission
  8. Vivo X100 Pro Plus Camera Features Tipped, Could Get Variable Aperture Support, Periscope Zoom
  9. Western Digital Reports Network Security Incident After Breach Disrupts Part of Business Operations
  10. Realme GT Neo 5 SE With a 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.