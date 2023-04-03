Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to go official in August this year. We're still months away from its expected launch, however, a concept render of Samsung's upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone has surfaced online showing off its possible design. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to feature a larger outer display. Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4 had a 1.9-inch outer display. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to be powered by a customised version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

A concept render of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 created by Sammobile suggests a large external display covering a wide surface area. The external display of the upcoming handset could be much larger than the Galaxy Z Flip 4's 1.9-inch screen. The huge cover screen could allow users to capture selfies and display notifications such as time, battery percentage, and more.

Photo Credit: Sammobile.com

As per a recent leak, the outer display of Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be 3.4-inch in size, making it bigger than other clamshell foldable phones available in the market, including the Oppo Find N2 Flip. A recent Geekbench listing allegedly confirmed the presence of a customised version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the handset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event in August last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to come with upgrades over the outgoing model.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12-megapixel ultra-wide primary sensor along with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera. A 10-megapixel selfie camera, up to 512GB of inbuilt storage, and IPX8 are the other key highlights. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

