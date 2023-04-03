Vivo's X Flip has been in the rumour mill for a while. The Vivo foldable has appeared in several leaks over the past few months initially revealing its design, followed by specifications about its display and more lately its camera and battery. The phone also appeared on benchmarking website Geekbench and was also spotted on a certification website suggesting its charging speeds. And now, after all those leaks, we finally have a leaked photo showing the phone itself, which also hints at an upcoming launch, even though Vivo has yet to show any indication of the same.

The photo was posted by tipster Digital Chat Station in a post on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The photo gives us a closer view of the upcoming foldable's design. The device in the image, appears to have a lavender colour, which is closer to Samsung's Bora Purple on its Galaxy Z Flip 4. The front panel of the clamshell seems to have a matte-finish with an argyle-like embossed design on it.

The window for the outer display appears to takes up a little over the front-half of the panel. The display is seen to be quite large and shows the time in bold along with the status icons like, data speed, network and battery status at the top right corner, like it normally appears on the main display of most Android smartphones. At the bottom right corner of the display is a shortcut icon that looks like it's in place to launch the camera.

Below the display is what appears to be the LED flash unit on the left side and the camera module, which seems to have two lenses placed one below the other. Also visible in the Zeiss logo, which is placed inside the circular camera module.

Given the angle in which the foldable is held in the leaked photo, it's hard to determine if both halves of the clamshell foldable lay flat against one-another without a gap like the outgoing Oppo Find N2 Flip. However, from what we can tell from the photo, it does appear very similar to the schematic of the Vivo X Flip that was leaked in December last year.

Going by past leaks we know that the phone will be called the Vivo X Flip and will have the model number V2256A. The device as per a recent leak is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The foldable inner display is expected to be a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a full-HD+ resolution and will also offer a 120Hz maximum screen refresh rate. As per an older leak, the inner display is said to be 1,080 pixels wide, while the outer panel could be 682 pixels across.

The phone's dual rear camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 primary camera and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 ultra-wide camera. The device is expected to be available in a 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and could come with a 44W charger.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.