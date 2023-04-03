Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X Flip Design Leaks in Photo Showing Outer Display, Confirming Previously Leaked Schematics: Details

Vivo X Flip Design Leaks in Photo Showing Outer Display, Confirming Previously Leaked Schematics: Details

This is the first leaked photo of the upcoming clamshell foldable from Vivo.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2023 16:17 IST
Vivo X Flip Design Leaks in Photo Showing Outer Display, Confirming Previously Leaked Schematics: Details

Photo Credit: Digital Chat Station (Weibo)

Here is what the Vivo X Flip could look like when launched

Highlights
  • Vivo X Flip’s outer display appears similar to the Moto Razr 2023
  • The handset is said to have a 6.8-inch OLED foldable display
  • It is expected to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Vivo's X Flip has been in the rumour mill for a while. The Vivo foldable has appeared in several leaks over the past few months initially revealing its design, followed by specifications about its display and more lately its camera and battery. The phone also appeared on benchmarking website Geekbench and was also spotted on a certification website suggesting its charging speeds. And now, after all those leaks, we finally have a leaked photo showing the phone itself, which also hints at an upcoming launch, even though Vivo has yet to show any indication of the same.

The photo was posted by tipster Digital Chat Station in a post on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The photo gives us a closer view of the upcoming foldable's design. The device in the image, appears to have a lavender colour, which is closer to Samsung's Bora Purple on its Galaxy Z Flip 4. The front panel of the clamshell seems to have a matte-finish with an argyle-like embossed design on it.

The window for the outer display appears to takes up a little over the front-half of the panel. The display is seen to be quite large and shows the time in bold along with the status icons like, data speed, network and battery status at the top right corner, like it normally appears on the main display of most Android smartphones. At the bottom right corner of the display is a shortcut icon that looks like it's in place to launch the camera.

Below the display is what appears to be the LED flash unit on the left side and the camera module, which seems to have two lenses placed one below the other. Also visible in the Zeiss logo, which is placed inside the circular camera module.

Given the angle in which the foldable is held in the leaked photo, it's hard to determine if both halves of the clamshell foldable lay flat against one-another without a gap like the outgoing Oppo Find N2 Flip. However, from what we can tell from the photo, it does appear very similar to the schematic of the Vivo X Flip that was leaked in December last year.

Going by past leaks we know that the phone will be called the Vivo X Flip and will have the model number V2256A. The device as per a recent leak is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The foldable inner display is expected to be a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a full-HD+ resolution and will also offer a 120Hz maximum screen refresh rate. As per an older leak, the inner display is said to be 1,080 pixels wide, while the outer panel could be 682 pixels across.

The phone's dual rear camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 primary camera and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 ultra-wide camera. The device is expected to be available in a 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and could come with a 44W charger.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo Find N2 Flip

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, practical cover screen
  • Vivid folding display
  • Very good build quality
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Fluid and snappy performance
  • Capable primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide camera
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
Read detailed Oppo Find N2 Flip review
Display (Primary) 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X Flip, Vivo X Flip Design, Vivo X Flip Display, Vivo X Flip Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
IISc Researchers Develop Ultramicroscopic Supercapacitor With Enhanced Energy Storage Capacity: Details
Algorand Aims to Make India Hotspot for Web3 Developers, Blockchain Projects: Anil Kakani

Related Stories

Vivo X Flip Design Leaks in Photo Showing Outer Display, Confirming Previously Leaked Schematics: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T2 5G Series Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked: Details
  2. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  3. Google Pixel 7a Storage and Colour Options Tipped: Details
  4. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Review
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Hide Individual Chats From Prying Eyes: Details
  6. European Union May Make Things Difficult for Non-Custodial Wallets
  7. iQoo 11S Model Number, Specifications and Launch Timeline Leaked
  8. Realme Narzo N55 India Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked
  9. Tecno Spark 10 Pro Launched in India at This Price
  10. Vivo V27 Pro Review: Many Ifs and Buts
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Aspire 3 15, Aspire 3 14 With Intel Core i3 N-Series CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Will Come With Lightweight Build, 13.4mm Thickness: Report
  3. Japan Aims to Treble Sales of Domestically Produced Microchips to JPY 15 Trillion by 2030
  4. ChatGPT Could Be Blocked 'In Principle' in Germany if Needed, Data Protection Chief Says
  5. Delhi LG Permits 55 More E-Commerce, Retail Outlets to Operate Round-the-Clock
  6. Tejas Networks Wins Rs. 696 Crore Order From BSNL, Its Largest-Ever Contract
  7. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Lock Individual Chats, Suggests Android Beta Update
  8. Google Nearby Share Feature to Allow Transfer of Files Between Windows PC, Android Devices
  9. Kerala-Based Technology Firm Develops AI Aimed at Helping Expecting and New Parents
  10. TRAI Issues Draft to Repeal Regulation on Dial-Up Quality, Leased Line Internet Access Service
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.