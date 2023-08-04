Technology News

Bharat Web3 Association Notes India’s Interest in DeFi as Country Posts G20 Presidency Note on Crypto

DeFi experiments is said to offer almost tax-free, cheap alternatives to traditional, centralised banking services for Indians.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 August 2023 13:56 IST
Bharat Web3 Association Notes India’s Interest in DeFi as Country Posts G20 Presidency Note on Crypto

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergei Tokmakov

Bharat Web3 Association was formed last November and it comprises of Web3 players, stakeholders

Highlights
  • BWA has lauded the government for bringing oversight to Web3
  • BWA chief claims the body is engaging with upcoming Web3 startups
  • India awaits note from IMF, FSP on crypto rules by August end

India is making its name as a lucrative startup hub for Web3 projects with its large pool of developer talent, the Bharat Web3 Association (BWA) has said sharing an analysed observation. India's own crypto advocacy group, the BWA, was established in November last year, aiming to bridge the communication gap between industry players and the government. In the last nine months, the BWA has observed that Indians could ramp-up experiments with DeFi because it offers almost tax-free, cheap alternatives to traditional, centralised banking services.

DeFi or Decentralised Finance lets financial products appear on a public blockchain network, which is not regulated by a central bank or intermediary. People looking to deposit their money somewhere other than a bank can consider investing in DeFi protocols.

Indians are particularly being drawn towards exploring the DeFi sector because from loans to exchanges, DeFi applications are exploding in numbers and use-cases. As per Finder.com, the value of DeFi transactions for individuals as well as retailers is highest in India. A contributing factor to this trend is the large volume of remittances that is wired back to India from its citizens working abroad, which can be sent faster and more cost-effectively through cryptocurrency.

“India is among the fastest global adopters of DeFi, which can boost financial inclusion through expanded access to credit to the MSME sector and those unable to access credit from banks. The quality of startups being founded in India is top notch,” Dilip Chenoy, Chairman, BWA told Gadgets 360.

Once the nation gets its framework of crypto laws, Chenoy notes that there will be a boom in Web3 initiatives from India.

At present, India, as the president of the G20 nations is working on a set of crypto rules that will work on a global level.

On August 1, the country posted a presidency note on crypto, giving a status update on the crypto laws work.

As per that note, the Interntional Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Stability Board (FSB) are expected to be jointly presenting a synthesis paper on their crypto rules suggestions by the end of this month.

This paper will note the possible impacts of crypto on macro-financial implications while also outlining the risks of crypto to emerging markets and economies under development. In addition, the paper is also expected to highlight ways to spread awareness around crypto, so that everybody who chooses to engage with digital assets are aware of the pros and cons.

India has also submitted a similar note with its ideas, suggestions, and concerns around crypto to the G20 group as its president, Ajay Seth, a senior official of the Indian Finance Ministry had said last month.

“The very nature of virtual digital assets (VDAs) being cross-jurisdictional, has made the case for a coordinated regulatory mechanism for such assets rather than individual countries adopting different stances. The regulatory landscape for virtual digital assets is continuously evolving,” Chenoy said.

He further added that despite India not having a concrete regulation to oversee Web3, the sector has been explicitly brought within the ambit certain provisions.

These include income tax framework for VDAs, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) guidelines to ensure compliance of VDA service providers, the ASCI guidelines for responsible advertising and the latest inclusion of VDA service providers in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) recognising them as reporting entities.

“These developments can signal India moving in the right direction, wherein regulators understand the risks associated,” Chinoy added.

India's presidency of the G20 will conclude in December this year, which is also around when the first draft of global crypto rules is expected by.

Meanwhile, Chinoy said, Web3 elements like asset tokenisation and the eRupee CBDC are likely to make Indians more comfortable with dabbling in the Web3 sector via real estate, art, supply chain, and gaming among other avenues in the times to come.

Recently, the Telangana government in India announced the launch of its Asset Tokenisation Standard Framework, providing a common set of rules and guidelines for the tokenisation of assets.

After having analysed India's internal response to making the VDA sector safer, the BWA chief has said under its leadership, the G20 nations could just get the crypto rules detailed and right.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bharat Web3 Association, Delip Chenoy, CBDC, Crypto, Blockchain
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
'Friday Night Plan' Starring Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Releasing September 1 on Netflix

Related Stories

Bharat Web3 Association Notes India’s Interest in DeFi as Country Posts G20 Presidency Note on Crypto
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Will Reportedly Be Unveiled on This Date
  2. Here Are the Top TWS Earphones Deals for Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale
  3. Nothing Unveils New CMF Sub-Brand, Will Launch These New Products in 2023
  4. Infinix GT 10 Pro Goes Official in India With Dimensity 8050 SoC: See Price
  5. Poco M6 Pro 5G to Launch in India With This SoC; Design, Price Leaked
  6. Vivo V29 5G to Launch in Europe First; Specifications Confirmed
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ May Use This Display Technology
  8. Kohrra to The Witcher Season 3: Top Movies and TV Series to Watch on Netflix Right Now
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Top Early Deals on Smart TVs
  10. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G AnTuTu Score Leaked Online, Might Run on This New Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Bharat Web3 Association Notes India’s Interest in DeFi as Country Posts G20 Presidency Note on Crypto
  2. 'Friday Night Plan' Starring Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Releasing September 1 on Netflix
  3. Kohrra to The Witcher Season 3: Top Movies and TV Series to Watch on Netflix Right Now
  4. iPhone Sales in India Helped Apple Set June Quarter Revenue Record
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Stay Low as Crypto Market Continues to Be Volatile
  6. iPhone 15 Series Reportedly Scheduled to Launch on September 13
  7. Nothing Announces CMF Sub-Brand in Community Update, Carl Pei Teases Launch of Smartwatch and Earbuds
  8. iPhone Sales Declined in Q2 2023 as Services Revenue Saw Record Growth With 1 Billion Subscriptions
  9. Poco M6 Pro 5G Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC; Design Renders, Price in India Leaked
  10. Apple Fined by Russia Court for Not Deleting Allegedly Inaccurate Content
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.