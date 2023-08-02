Technology News

Binance Reportedly Saw Monthly Illegal Crypto Transactions Worth $90 Billion in Banned China Market

The exchange has also been under the scrutiny of US regulators like the CFTC and the SEC.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 August 2023 12:39 IST
Binance Reportedly Saw Monthly Illegal Crypto Transactions Worth $90 Billion in Banned China Market

Photo Credit: Reuters

Binance is also under investigation by the US Justice Department

Highlights
  • CFTC sued Binance for allegedly operating an "illegal" exchange
  • SEC also sued Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao
  • Binance is the world's biggest crypto exchange

Binance users traded $90 billion (roughly Rs. 7,42,800 crore) of cryptocurrency-related assets in a single month in China, where cryptocurrency trading has been illegal since 2021, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing internal figures and current and former employees of the exchange.

The transactions made China Binance's biggest market by far, accounting for 20 percent of volume worldwide, excluding trades made by a subset of very large traders, the WSJ said. The newspaper did not specify the month during which the transactions were made.

Binance's origins lie in China, though the world's largest crypto exchange withdrew from mainland China in 2017 during a regulatory crackdown. It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment on the Journal report.

"The Binance.com website is blocked in China and is not accessible to China-based users," a company spokesman told the WSJ.

The exchange has also been under the scrutiny of US regulators like the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The CFTC sued Binance for operating what it said was an "illegal" exchange and a "sham" compliance program, while the SEC sued Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao saying that Binance artificially inflated its trading volumes, diverted customer funds, failed to restrict US customers from its platform and misled investors about its market surveillance controls.

The exchange is also under investigation by the US Justice Department over possible money-laundering and sanctions violations, Reuters has reported.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Binance, Cryptocurrency, Crypto assets, China, CFTC, SEC, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, US
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Will Reportedly Feature Upgraded Selfie Camera from Flagship Models: Details

Related Stories

Binance Reportedly Saw Monthly Illegal Crypto Transactions Worth $90 Billion in Banned China Market
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Could Feature This Upgraded Selfie Camera
  2. OnePlus Open August Launch May Be Delayed Due to Display Upgrade
  3. Redmi 12 Series Smartphones Launched in India at These Prices
  4. iPhone 15 Displays Enter Mass Production Ahead of Anticipated Debut: Report
  5. Redmi Watch 3 Active With Up to 12 Days Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  6. JioBook (2023) Laptop With Always-On 4G Launched in India: Check Price
  7. Xiaomi TV X With 4K Ultra HD Display Launched in India at This Price
  8. Infinix GT 10 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Price Teased
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ May Use This Display Technology
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk’s X Challenges Karnataka HC Ruling on Content Removal Orders
  2. Lava Yuva 2 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Vivo V29 5G Confirmed to Launch in Europe First; Specifications, Design Revealed
  4. Baldur’s Gate III Might Not Arrive on Xbox Consoles Until 2024, Larian Studios Says
  5. Tecno Pova 5 Pro With Arc Interface, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Bitcoin Ordinals Team Creates Non-Profit Organisation to Get Funding to Grow Ecosystem: Details
  7. Apple to Likely See iPhone Sales Dip, Could Record 1.6 Percent Drop in Total Quarterly Revenue
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ Tipped to Get LTPO Displays, Same as Seen on Ultra Models
  9. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Is Headed to Old-Gen PS4 and Xbox One Consoles
  10. Binance Reportedly Saw Monthly Illegal Crypto Transactions Worth $90 Billion in Banned China Market
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.