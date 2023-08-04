Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Kicks Off: Best Deals on Redmi 12C, Galaxy M13, More

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 will conclude on August 8.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 August 2023 14:10 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Amazon is offering 10 percent discounts on purchases using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival brings discounts on a range of smartphones
  • Redmi 12C is currently listed for Rs. 7,699
  • Amazon is offering a coupon-based discount of Rs. 150 for Galaxy M13

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is open for all shoppers in India. The five-day sale started early on Thursday, August 3 for Prime members and will go on till August 8. Recent smartphone models from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Itel, and Realme with impressive specifications are listed with discounted price tags during the sale. The e-commerce platform is providing no-cost EMI options, UPI-based payment offers, and exchange discounts as well. Amazon has also partnered with SBI to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases using its bank cards and EMI transactions.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000 you can get during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023.

Redmi 12C

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Redmi 12C is currently listed for Rs. 7,699 instead of the original launch price of Rs. 9,999. This handset can be purchased with EMI plans starting at Rs. 373 per month. Interested customers can also exchange their old handset to get a discount of up to Rs. 7,300. The Redmi 12C runs on Mediatek Helio G85 SoC. It features a 6.71-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,699 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Samsung Galaxy M13

The 4G variant of Samsung's Galaxy M13 is listed with a starting price of Rs. 9,649. Amazon is offering a coupon-based discount of Rs. 150 and there are exchange discounts of up to Rs. 9,150. The Galaxy M13 is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It flaunts a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,649 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Tecno Spark 9

Tecno Spark 9 launched in India in July last year with a price tag of Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage variant. Amazon is currently offering the handset for Rs. 6,999. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 6,600 and users paying through SBI credit cards can save up to Rs. 1,000. The handset runs on MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and features a 6.6-inch display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Tecno Spark 9 features a 13-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 8,499)

Realme Narzo 50i Prime

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Realme Narzo 50i Prime is currently available for Rs. 7,599. The handset was launched in India in September last year with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the aforementioned RAM and storage model. Additionally, SBI card users can get up to Rs. 1,000 discount. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 7,200. The Realme Narzo 50i Prime has a 6.5-inch display and it runs on an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC. It has an 8-megapixel AI main camera and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,599 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Itel S23

Amazon is selling the Itel S23 for Rs. 8,499 in the ongoing Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale. The handset was launched in June with a price tag of Rs. 8,799 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Additionally, customers can save up to Rs. 1,000 by using SBI cards for purchase. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 8,000. The Itel S23 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

Redmi A2

The Redmi A2 is available in the ongoing Great Freedom Festival sale at Rs. 5,599 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model, instead of the original price tag of Rs. 5,999. Users can avail of Rs. 300 and 2,200 welcome rewards while making payments through Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 5,350. The Redmi A2 runs on a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. It sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen and houses a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,599 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
