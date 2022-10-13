Asset Tokenisation: Here’s What We Know About It

Asset tokenisation is the process of creating digital units of a physical or virtual property that is held on blockchain networks. Each of the tokens of an individual property, amount for some percentage of the entity. For instance, Person A holds a property in New Delhi. Asset tokenisation of this property could chop up its ownership into 100,000 digital tokens (or even more). Each of these units can represent say, 0.0002 percent of the property.

Tokenising an asset can help its owner churn quick capital by issuing tokens on a blockchain, that would allow people to purchase it and trade it on other exchanges as well. Every token buyer owns 0.0002 percent of the ownership in the asset in the form of an NFT.

Tokenising an asset can increase the liquidity of the assets. The property owner could sell 50,000 tokens, instead of selling the entire property and losing its utility as a liveable space.

What can be Tokenised?

Almost next to anything can be tokenised. They may be exotic things like sports teams, artworks, and celeb merchandises as well as traditional assets like binds, commodities, capital funds, and real estate, claimed a blog by Hadera.com.

Steps to Tokenise assets

After selecting what asset to tokenise, its owner will have to choose a cryptocurrency and linked blockchain to back up the token. Smart contracts will be developed for potential buyers to agree upon.

Along with crypto wallet integration, the plans for launching the token for trading in the markets also need to be put in place. As per a Cronj research, tZERO, ConsenSys Codefi, Polymath, and Bitbond are among popular asset tokenisation platforms.

Tokenised stocks are often backed 1:1 to traditional stocks, allowing holders to get the same benefits as owning the underlying stock. These can be purchased via cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies on supported trading platforms.

The worldwide tokenisation market is predicted to increase from $1.9 billion (roughly Rs. 15,648 crore) in 2020 to $4.8 billion (roughly Rs. 39,533 crore) by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.5 percent during the forecast period. Tokenising assets have, in recent times, picked up as a trend.

In July, Brazilian fintech firm BEE4 planned to launch the first local marketplace for tokenised stocks in the Latin American country. Essentially, BEE4 will be replicating the structure of a traditional stock exchange while allowing traders to tokenise their public offerings.

In April, Goldman Sachs had announced its plans to see if real life assets can be tokenised along with non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

