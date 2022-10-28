Technology News
loading

Binance CEO Lambasts Google for Promoting Crypto Phishing, Scam Sites

Google as of now, has not commented on Zhao’s concerns.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 28 October 2022 11:37 IST
Binance CEO Lambasts Google for Promoting Crypto Phishing, Scam Sites

Photo Credit: Reuters

US crypto investors lost over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,000 crore) in total to scam and phishing sites

Highlights
  • Zhao has shared screenshots of his Google search
  • Zhao fears crypto community members could be duped via fake websites
  • Google has been taking steps to tackle fake crypto sites but work still r

Google, despite its oversight on potentially risky crypto websites, has not been able to get rid of them from search that is exposing people to financial exploits on a daily basis. This allegation against Google has been raised by Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of US-based Binance crypto exchange. As per Zhao, phishing sites tagged as advertisements showed up on Google Search when a search for the CoinMarketCap website was triggered by him earlier this week. Gadgets 360 did not encounter the issue and cannot hence confirm Zhao's claims.

The 45-year-old crypto mogul shared a screenshot of his Google search on Twitter and wrote that his team is trying to get in touch with Google to flag the issue.

CoinMarketCap is a crypto data aggregator that was acquired by Binance back in 2020. The website tracks real-time movement of crypto assets while maintaining records and histories of each asset.

Since a large chunk of the global crypto community turns to CoinMarketCap for their investment-related decisions, Zhao said, its essential that Google tackles the display of wrongful scam sites that appear on search for CoinMarketCap.

Google as of now, has not commented on Zhao's concerns.

Off late, several reports of phishing scams targeting unsuspecting crypto investors have made it to the headlines. A recent report by BanklessTimes had claimed that US-based crypto investors lost over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,000 crore) in total to scam and phishing sites.

In the backdrop of these financial risks, Google has been taking efforts to ensure that people do not fall prey to hackers swarming to the cryptosphere. Last year, Google Play removed eight deceptive cryptocurrency apps after they were discovered to be crypto scam apps.

In fact, in July this year, Apple and Google received letters from US lawmakers, asking for details on crypto-related apps that are available on the App Store and Play Store respectively. In these letters, Senator Sherrod Brown, the chair of the Senate Banking Committee also asked the companies to provide information on the ways they tackle potentially dangerous apps that may be promoting crypto scams.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, Changpeng Zhao, Google, Phishing, Scam Sites
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
HTC Wildfire E Plus With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, MediaTek MT6739 SoC Listed Online: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Binance CEO Lambasts Google for Promoting Crypto Phishing, Scam Sites
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit GTR 4 Review: A Feature-Packed Smartwatch That Offers Good Value
  2. Razorpay, Chinese Loan Apps: ED Freezes Fresh Deposits Worth Rs. 78 Crore
  3. Watch the Trailer for Jack Ryan Season 3, Out December 21
  4. HTC Wildfire E Plus With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display Listed Online: All Details
  5. Redmi Note 12 Series With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details
  6. Garmin Venu Sq 2 Review: Function Over Form
  7. Elon Musk Takes Twitter Ownership, Said to Have Fired Top Executives
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  9. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Said to Plan Undoing Permanent Account Bans, Tweets 'Bird Is Freed' After Twitter Takeover
  2. Jack Ryan Season 3 Trailer Pits John Krasinski on the Run as a Fugitive
  3. Microsoft, Amazon, Google Hit as Customers Cut Spending on Cloud, Datacentre Services
  4. Intel Cuts Full-Year Profit Forecast, Chipmaker Plans Layoffs as Firm Ramps Up Sales Into Data Centres
  5. Binance CEO Lambasts Google for Promoting Crypto Phishing, Scam Sites
  6. HTC Wildfire E Plus With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, MediaTek MT6739 SoC Listed Online: Price, Specifications
  7. India Expects Twitter to Comply With Country's Rules After Musk Takeover; New IT Rules Inbound, MoS IT Says
  8. Moto G Play (2022) Renders, Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  9. Pinterest Posts Slowest Quarterly Growth in Nearly 2 Years, as Inflation Curbs Advertiser Spending
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Unearths Neymar, Pogba Operator Skins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.