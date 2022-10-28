Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • HTC Wildfire E Plus With 6.5 Inch HD+ Display, MediaTek MT6739 SoC Listed Online: Price, Specifications

HTC Wildfire E Plus With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, MediaTek MT6739 SoC Listed Online: Price, Specifications

HTC Wildfire E Plus runs on Android 12 Go Edition.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 28 October 2022 11:22 IST
HTC Wildfire E Plus With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, MediaTek MT6739 SoC Listed Online: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Citilink

The HTC Wildfire E Plus has a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • HTC Wildfire E Plus packs a 5,150mAh battery, 10W charging support
  • It features a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack
  • The HTC Wildfire E Plus is a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone

HTC has seemingly unveiled a new Wildfire series entry-level smartphone in Russia. The HTC Wildfire E Plus has been listed on a Russian e-commerce site. This smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone that runs on Android 12 Go Edition. Under the hood, it packs a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC. The HTC Wildfire E Plus features a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel front shooter.

HTC Wildfire E Plus price, availability

The HTC Wildfire E Plus appears to be only available in Russia for now. Its sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is listed to cost RUB 7990 (roughly Rs. 11,000). This HTC smartphone comes in a Black colour only.

There is no word from HTC as to if or when the Wildfire E Plus will make its way to other global markets.

HTC Wildfire E Plus specifications, features

The HTC Wildfire E Plus has a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ (720x1.600) pixels resolution. It runs on Android 12 Go Edition and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC. The handset has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The HTC Wildfire E Plus features a dual-rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary snapper and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It is also equipped with a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

It measures 75.89x164.06x8.75mm and weighs about 190g, as per the listing. The handset packs a 5,150mAh battery with 10W charging support. The HTC Wildfire E Plus offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v4.2 wireless connectivity. There is also a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
HTC Wildfire E Plus

HTC Wildfire E Plus

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek MT6739
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5,150mAh
OS Android 12 Go Edition
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HTC Wildfire E Plus, HTC Wildfire E Plus specifications, HTC Wildfire E Plus price, HTC
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Moto G Play (2022) Renders, Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
Binance CEO Lambasts Google for Promoting Crypto Phishing, Scam Sites
HTC Wildfire E Plus With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, MediaTek MT6739 SoC Listed Online: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit GTR 4 Review: A Feature-Packed Smartwatch That Offers Good Value
  2. Razorpay, Chinese Loan Apps: ED Freezes Fresh Deposits Worth Rs. 78 Crore
  3. Watch the Trailer for Jack Ryan Season 3, Out December 21
  4. HTC Wildfire E Plus With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display Listed Online: All Details
  5. Redmi Note 12 Series With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details
  6. Garmin Venu Sq 2 Review: Function Over Form
  7. Elon Musk Takes Twitter Ownership, Said to Have Fired Top Executives
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  9. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Said to Plan Undoing Permanent Account Bans, Tweets 'Bird Is Freed' After Twitter Takeover
  2. Jack Ryan Season 3 Trailer Pits John Krasinski on the Run as a Fugitive
  3. Microsoft, Amazon, Google Hit as Customers Cut Spending on Cloud, Datacentre Services
  4. Intel Cuts Full-Year Profit Forecast, Chipmaker Plans Layoffs as Firm Ramps Up Sales Into Data Centres
  5. Binance CEO Lambasts Google for Promoting Crypto Phishing, Scam Sites
  6. HTC Wildfire E Plus With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, MediaTek MT6739 SoC Listed Online: Price, Specifications
  7. India Expects Twitter to Comply With Country's Rules After Musk Takeover; New IT Rules Inbound, MoS IT Says
  8. Moto G Play (2022) Renders, Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  9. Pinterest Posts Slowest Quarterly Growth in Nearly 2 Years, as Inflation Curbs Advertiser Spending
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Unearths Neymar, Pogba Operator Skins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.