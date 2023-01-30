Technology News

Bitcoin Climbs 40 Percent in January as Crypto Market Jumps by $280 Billion

The rally in virtual coins has weathered ongoing fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange.

By Joanna Ossinger, Bloomberg | Updated: 30 January 2023 10:05 IST
Bitcoin Climbs 40 Percent in January as Crypto Market Jumps by $280 Billion

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Olya Kobsuseva

Bitcoin's first-month gain bettered only twice before when crypto was in its infancy.

Highlights
  • Smaller coins like Solana, Axie Infinity have doubled in value
  • Bitcoin on course for the best month since December 2020
  • Ether was steady at about $1,635

Bitcoin is set for its best January since 2013 on bets that monetary tightening and the crypto-sector crisis are both ebbing.

The largest token is up over 40 percent since the turn of the year, a first-month gain bettered only twice before when crypto was in its infancy. Smaller coins like Solana, Axie Infinity and Decentraland have doubled in value, part of a $280 billion (roughly Rs. 22.8 lakh crore) January climb in digital assets overall, CoinGecko figures show.

The rebound from last year's deep rout is part of a wider revival in risk appetite on expectations that central banks will slow interest-rate hikes and perhaps even cut borrowing costs later this year as high inflation moderates.

The rally in virtual coins has weathered ongoing fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange — such as the bankruptcy of crypto lender Genesis Global Holdco LLC and a spate of layoffs across the industry.

January “feels like a month of new beginnings, with emerging clarity as to bankruptcy proceedings, corporate restructurings and market fundamentals pointing to the bottom being behind us,” wrote Noelle Acheson, author of the “Crypto Is Macro Now” newsletter.

Still, there are plenty of skeptics who doubt if the rebound in the likes of crypto and tech stocks will last. One risk is that the soft economic landing markets are hoping for is fanciful because rates must stay higher for longer.

The comeback of speculative assets like Bitcoin and the Ark Innovation ETF “will likely reverse” if oil, wages and consumer-price increases shift the “soft landing” narrative temporarily in coming weeks into a “no landing” view, Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Michael Hartnett said last week.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell may also remind investors that officials plan to keep rates elevated for some time. He's due to speak after an expected downshift by the Fed to a quarter-percentage-point hike this week.

Some corners of global markets are also flashing warnings. For instance, hedge funds have built up the biggest bearish bet on bond futures on record, clashing with the narrative that a peak in rate hikes is near.

For now, momentum is king. Rick Bensignor of Bensignor Investment Strategies targeted $25,000 (roughly Rs. 20 lakh) for Bitcoin in a note Monday, a level it last hit in August.

Bitcoin edged down about 1 percent to $23,640 (roughly Rs. 19.2 lakh) as of 11:30am in Tokyo on Monday. It's on course for the best month since December 2020. Ether, the second-largest token, was steady at about $1,635 (roughly Rs. 1.3 lakh).

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Crypto, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Market, Ether
Chinese Internet Giant Baidu Planning to Launch AI Chatbot Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in March
Featured video of the day
Tecno Phantom X2 5G First Impressions: Quirky Design and Great Specs

Related Stories

Bitcoin Climbs 40 Percent in January as Crypto Market Jumps by $280 Billion
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Edge 40 Pro Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  2. Oppo Reno 8T 5G India Launch Set for This Date: All Details
  3. OnePlus V Fold, OnePlus V Flip May Be in Development, New Leak Suggests
  4. OnePlus 11R Design Leaked Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series May Be Available in These Additional Colours
  6. OnePlus Pad to Launch Alongside OnePlus 11 Series at Cloud 11 Event
  7. These Earbuds Will Be Sold at Rs. 26 as Part of Republic Day Offer
  8. Facebook Drains Users' Batteries on Purpose, Former Worker Alleges
  9. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 India Variant Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Oppo Reno 8T Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 8 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Intentionally Drains Users’ Phone Batteries, Former Employee Claims in Lawsuit: Report
  2. OnePlus V Fold, OnePlus V Flip Allegedly Spotted on Trademark Site, Tipping Imminent Launch
  3. Xiaomi 11T, Poco F4 Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details
  4. Foldable iPad With Carbon-Fibre Kickstand Coming in 2024, iPad Shipments May Decline This Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series 128GB Variant Tipped to Feature Older, Slower Storage Technology
  6. Samsung Tipped to Offer Four Exclusive Colour Options for Galaxy S23 Series on Official Online Store
  7. Moto Edge 40 Pro Price, Renders, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch; May Debut as Rebranded Moto X40
  8. The Last of Us Episode 4 Trailer: A Road Trip Poses Big Trouble for Joel and Ellie
  9. Apple Supplier Reportedly Making AirPods Components in India for Export to China, Vietnam
  10. Realme GT Neo 5 Launch Date Revealed via Poster, Will Feature 240W Fast Charging: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.