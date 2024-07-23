Technology News
English Edition

US SEC Approves Ether ETFs, Marks Another Milestone for Crypto Growth

Following the launch of nine U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs in January, ETH ETFs could push digital assets into the broader financial sector.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 July 2024 17:09 IST
US SEC Approves Ether ETFs, Marks Another Milestone for Crypto Growth

Photo Credit: Reuters

Crypto ETFs let non-crypto traders also engage with digital assets through traditional exchanges

Highlights
  • ETF stands for Exchange Traded Funds
  • Bitcoin ETFs popularity has grown among traders in recent months
  • This move can usher more investors into Ether's ecosystem
Advertisement

The first U.S. exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to the price of ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, are due to begin trading on Tuesday, in another watershed event for the crypto industry's push to go mainstream. 

Ether ETFs from VanEck, Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, 21Shares and Invesco will begin trading on Cboe, the exchange said in a Friday notice, while one from BlackRock will begin trading on the Nasdaq, according to an exchange notice. Products from Bitwise and Grayscale Investments will also trade Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange, the exchange said. 

Following the launch of nine U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs in January, the ether products mark another win for the cryptocurrency industry's campaign to push digital assets into the broader financial sector, although the products are unlikely to garner the same volume of inflows, analysts said. 

The bitcoin ETF launches were the culmination of a decade-long tussle with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which had rejected the products due to market manipulation concerns. 

The agency was forced to green-light the ETFs after losing a court challenge brought by digital asset manager Grayscale Investments, although it warned when approving them that the products were still highly risky. 

The launch was one of the most successful in the ETF market's history with the products attracting $33.1 billion (roughly Rs. 2,77,110 crore) in net inflows as of the end of June, according to Morningstar Direct data.

Bitcoin ETF issuers competed hard on fees, with many firms offering to waive fees entirely for a certain period of time. 

The ether ETF fees range from a low of 0.19 percent for Franklin Templeton's, to a high of 2.5 percent for Grayscale's existing Ethereum trust, which it is converting into an ETF, according to their public offering documents. The rest cluster around 0.25 percent.

Overall, the fees are comparable to the bitcoin products, although issuers are offering fewer waivers. 

Grayscale also is rolling out a "mini" version of both its ether and bitcoin ETFs with a fee of only 0.15 percent. 

While estimates on demand for the ether products vary widely, Galaxy Research - whose sister company Galaxy Asset Management has a pending ether ETF with Invesco - has projected that the ether ETFs could attract monthly inflows of $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,371 crore)

"Overall, market participants expect strong interest in ETH Spot ETFs and significant inflows in the first 3-6 months post-launch," Matteo Greco, research analyst at Fineqia International, wrote in a note. He added that demand for the ether ETFs will be crucial in ascertaining investor appetite for digital assets beyond bitcoin. 

Issuers began filing for the ether ETFs in September. Executives initially had low hopes that the SEC would approve the products after discouraging meetings with officials. 

But the agency surprised the industry in May when it approved rule changes required for exchanges to list the products, the first of two key regulatory hurdles. 

SEC Chair Gary Gensler last month told Reuters the Grayscale ruling had influenced his thinking on approving the ether products, because the underlying market circumstances were similar. 

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ether ETFs, US, Bitcoin
Google Plans to Prioritise User Choice Instead of Deprecating Third-Party Cookies on Chrome
No Tax Relief for Crypto Sector, Industry Takes Respite in Angel Tax Abolishment

Related Stories

US SEC Approves Ether ETFs, Marks Another Milestone for Crypto Growth
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V40 Series Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  2. Budget 2024: Key Announcements Related to Technology in India
  3. CMF Phone 1 Review: Strong Performer Under Rs 18,000
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Launch Window Tipped
  5. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL Renders Leak Again; Suggests Colours
  6. Telegram Vulnerability Lets Hackers Send Malware as Videos: Report
  7. OnePlus Open 2 Leak Reveals Huge Bump in Battery Capacity
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Protect ‘Rescan’ Option for Flagged Apps on Android in Development: Report
  2. No Tax Relief for Crypto Sector, Industry Takes Respite in Angel Tax Abolishment
  3. US SEC Approves Ether ETFs, Marks Another Milestone for Crypto Growth
  4. G20 Prioritises Discussions on Digital Tax Amid Looming Tariff Threats from US
  5. Google Plans to Prioritise User Choice Instead of Deprecating Third-Party Cookies on Chrome
  6. Acer Aspire 3D 15 Spatiallabs With Glasses-Free 3D Display, Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU Debuts in India
  7. Telegram for Android Vulnerability EvilVideo That Lets Hackers Deploy Malware as Video Files Detected: Report
  8. Slack Introduces Status, Catch Up and Slack Launcher Widgets for iPhone
  9. Meta Patent Application Describes 'Social Presence' Feature Inspired by EyeSight on Apple Vision Pro
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Tipped to Debut in October With Larger Cover Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »