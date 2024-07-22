Technology News

Hong Kong to Launch 'Inverse Bitcoin ETF' for First Time in Asia

Hong Kong's CSOP Asset Management said it will launch the CSOP Bitcoin Futures Daily (-1x) Inverse Product on the city's stock exchange on Tuesday.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 July 2024 19:51 IST
Hong Kong to Launch 'Inverse Bitcoin ETF' for First Time in Asia

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Michael Förtsch

The ETF is expected to bank on rising demand to profit from the volatile crypto trading

Highlights
  • This inverse ETF is being launched by CSOP Asset Management
  • CSOP Asset Management launched Asia’s first bitcoin futures ETF
  • Hong Kong to get BTC inverse ETF on July 23
Advertisement

Asia's first inverse Bitcoin exchange-traded fund that allows investors to bet on a fall in the cryptocurrency, is set to debut in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Hong Kong's CSOP Asset Management said it will launch the CSOP Bitcoin Futures Daily (-1x) Inverse Product on the city's stock exchange on Tuesday morning.

The ETF is expected to take advantage of rising demand to profit from the volatile trading of cryptocurrencies. After the first batch of spot crypto ETFs went public in Hong Kong in April, Bitcoin had a bumpy second quarter, losing more than 12 percent.

"The first futures-based inverse Bitcoin product listed in Hong Kong creates opportunities for investors to gain from downside movements in bitcoin," said Ding Chen, CEO of CSOP Asset Management in a statement.

Bitcoin has been the most erratic among major global assets in the last ten years, with volatility as high as 38.3 percent in 2023, surpassing crude oil and the Nasdaq 100, the company added.

Bitcoin rebounded strongly in the past few weeks on increased expectations that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump would regain the White House. It was up slightly and traded at around $67,400 (roughly Rs. 56.3 lakh) on Monday following U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to quit the presidential race.

CSOP's inverse Bitcoin product aims to provide a return that closely matches the one-time inverse daily performance of the S&P Bitcoin Futures Index, the firm said.

CSOP launched Asia's first Bitcoin futures ETF in Hong Kong in 2022. The market value of the ETF grew to more than $100 million (roughly Rs. 836 crore) due to the global crypto price rally earlier this year, but had dropped to about $58 million (roughly Rs. 485.2 crore) as of Friday.

© Thomson Reuters 2024 

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Hong Kong, Bitcoin Inverse Futures, Stock Exchange
Infinix Introduces New 720-Degree SphereTech NFC Technology, Claims Double the Signal Range
South Korea Implements Legal Framework to Protect Crypto Community Against Financial Risks: All Details

Related Stories

Hong Kong to Launch 'Inverse Bitcoin ETF' for First Time in Asia
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Allegedly Scores Higher Than Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  2. Jio Revises Its Rs. 349 Prepaid Plan After Recent Price Hike
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Neo Design, Specifications Tipped Online
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Review: Clamshell Phone Goes Bold With AI Flex
  5. Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport, Mi Band 9 Launched Alongside Xiaomi Buds 5
  6. Infinix Introduces New 720-Degree SphereTech NFC Technology
  7. OpenAI Adds New Security Measure to Prevent Jailbreaking in GPT-4o Mini
  8. iPhone SE 4 Price, Launch Timeline Tipped; May Get A18 SoC, OLED Screen
  9. Oppo K12x 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. South Korea Implements Legal Framework to Protect Crypto Community Against Financial Risks: All Details
  2. Hong Kong to Launch 'Inverse Bitcoin ETF' for First Time in Asia
  3. Infinix Introduces New 720-Degree SphereTech NFC Technology, Claims Double the Signal Range
  4. Vivo V40 Series With 5,500mAh Battery and IP68 Rating May Launch in India Soon: Report
  5. iPhone SE 4 Pricing, Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Get A18 SoC, 6.06-Inch OLED Screen, More
  6. Elon Musk to Deploy Humanoid Robots for Internal Use in Tesla Factories by Next Year
  7. iQoo Z9s Series India Launch Set for August; Teased to Feature Triple Cameras
  8. Redmi Pad SE 4G Renders, Key Features Leak Ahead of India Launch; Pad Pro 5G to Debut Alongside
  9. MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC Tipped to Fare Better in Benchmarks than Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  10. X Said to Be Developing Feature That Lets Users Disable Links in Post Replies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »