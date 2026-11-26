Bitcoin was trading at Rs. 56.3 lakh on Thursday, while Ethereum (ETH) was priced at Rs. 1.57 lakh. Cryptocurrency markets showed signs of recovery after Bitcoin reclaimed the Rs. 56 lakh mark, supported by improving sentiment across technology stocks and a reduction in leveraged positions. The recent sell-off wiped out more than $1.3 billion (roughly Rs. 12,006.8 crore) in overextended long positions, easing the pressure from forced selling. However, continued institutional withdrawals remain a concern, with November redemptions from US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reaching a record $4.94 billion (roughly Rs. 45,625.84 crore). According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded at $61,000 (roughly Rs. 56.4 lakh), while Ethereum was priced at $1,700 (roughly Rs. 1.57 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell 8.1 percent in the last week, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. The recovery tracked a rebound in technology and AI stocks, although concerns over US monetary policy continued to weigh on sentiment. October's PCE inflation remained in line with expectations at 3.8 percent, but core inflation climbed to a three-year high of 3.3 percent, reinforcing concerns about a possible Federal Reserve rate hike in December.

Major Altcoins Trade Higher on Thursday

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced at $560 (roughly Rs. 51,800), while Solana (SOL) traded at $71 (roughly Rs. 6,500). XRP was priced at $0.96 (roughly Rs. 88.8), while Dogecoin (DOGE) traded at $0.056 (roughly Rs. 5.5).

Record ETF Withdrawals Keep Institutional Demand in Focus

Discussing the recent market recovery, leveraged liquidations and the factors that could influence Bitcoin's next move, CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “The recent sell-off wiped out more than $1.3 billion (roughly Rs. 12,006.8 crore) in overextended long positions, which has left the market in better shape with fewer forced sellers hanging over it. Broader risk sentiment improved as the Nasdaq clawed back most of an early 4.5 percent drop to finish just 0.7 percent lower. Crypto-related stocks also participated in the bounce.”

Highlighting Bitcoin's recovery from its recent lows, institutional investment activity and the upcoming Federal Reserve policy decision, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex, said, “Institutional sentiment continues to weigh on the market, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs recording six consecutive days of outflows and November redemptions reaching a record $4.94 billion (roughly Rs. 45,625.84 crore). With US markets closed for Thanksgiving, focus shifts to the Fed's December 8-9 meeting.”

Commenting on Bitcoin's latest price movement, buying interest at lower levels and the importance of disciplined trading, Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder and CEO of Pi42, said, “The recovery from its 24-hour low of $57,241 (roughly Rs. 52.8 lakh) indicates renewed buying interest at lower levels [...] While the recovery offers some optimism, traders should avoid chasing short-term rallies and wait for stronger confirmation of upward momentum. Maintaining disciplined position sizing, avoiding excessive leverage, and closely monitoring key support and resistance levels remain essential amid heightened market volatility.”

Overall, analysts said Bitcoin's ability to hold above $60,000 (roughly Rs. 55.4 lakh) and break through resistance at $62,000 (roughly Rs. 57.4 lakh). At the same time, ETF flows stabilise, which could determine whether the latest rebound develops into a sustained recovery.