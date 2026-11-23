Bitcoin was trading at Rs. 56.9 lakh on Monday, while Ethereum (ETH) was priced at Rs. 1.60 lakh. Cryptocurrency markets showed signs of recovery following a sharp weekend sell-off that pushed Bitcoin towards Rs. 51.05 lakh. The correction triggered substantial liquidations of leveraged positions, helping clear speculative bets and ease immediate selling pressure. However, institutional demand remains weak, with US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continuing to record withdrawals. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded at $61,600 (roughly Rs. 57.5 lakh), while Ethereum was priced at $1,730 (roughly Rs. 1.60 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell 1.7 percent in the 24 hours, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. The decline followed a broader sell-off in AI stocks and sustained institutional withdrawals, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs recording nearly $1.8 billion (roughly Rs. 16,705.8 crore) in outflows last week.

Major Altcoins Record Mixed Movements as Bitcoin Attempts Recovery

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced at $560 (roughly Rs. 52,000), while Solana (SOL) traded at $71.9 (roughly Rs. 6,600). XRP was priced at $0.93 (roughly Rs. 86), while Dogecoin (DOGE) traded at $0.055 (roughly Rs. 5.5).

US Inflation Data Emerges as the Next Key Market Trigger

Discussing the recent market correction, leveraged liquidations and the factors that could influence Bitcoin's recovery, CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “A sharp correction drove roughly $1.8 billion (roughly Rs. 16,705.8 crore) in leveraged liquidations, $1.3 billion (roughly Rs. 12,065.3 crore) of them long positions, flushing out a large cluster of speculative bets. [...] Any lasting advance will likely hinge on stronger technology equity sentiment, calmer broader financial markets, and a return of fresh institutional inflows in the sessions ahead.”

Highlighting Bitcoin's recovery from its weekend lows, institutional investment activity and the upcoming economic data that could influence market sentiment, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex, said, “The decline followed a broader sell-off in AI stocks, while sustained institutional withdrawals added pressure [...] Meanwhile, the dollar's 2.5 percent monthly gain and expectations of further Fed rate hikes, including a near-certain December increase, have weighed on sentiment. Previous sharp corrections have seen 15–40 percent rebounds within weeks.”

Commenting on Bitcoin's recovery, institutional investment flows and the outlook for major cryptocurrencies, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Buyers have returned at lower prices, but continued ETF withdrawals suggest the rebound has yet to attract consistent demand through US investment funds [...] Attention now turns to US inflation data on November 25. [...] Investors considering fresh purchases should commit only part of their intended amount before November 25 and reassess after the release. Existing holders should review their total exposure before adding [...] Anyone unable to absorb that move should reduce the purchase size and avoid leverage.”

Overall, analysts said cryptocurrency markets are showing signs of stabilisation after a sharp weekend correction triggered substantial leveraged liquidations. The recovery across major cryptocurrencies also remains uneven, with Ethereum, Solana and XRP recording different price movements. Analysts said Bitcoin's ability to hold above $60,000 (roughly Rs. 55.7 lakh) and move past resistance near $61,700 (roughly Rs. 57.3 lakh) could help determine whether the rebound gains strength.