Bitcoin was trading at Rs. 54.6 lakh on Wednesday, while Ethereum (ETH) was priced at Rs. 1.53 lakh. Cryptocurrency markets remained under pressure as Bitcoin slipped below Rs. 55.5 lakh, with weakness in technology stocks and continued institutional withdrawals weighing on investor sentiment. Elevated bond yields and uncertainty over US trade policy have added to concerns, while recent data points to growing investor losses. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded at $59,100 (roughly Rs. 54.6 lakh), while Ethereum was priced at $1,658 (roughly Rs. 1.53 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell 8.1 percent in the week, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. The decline followed fresh weakness in technology stocks and persistent institutional selling, with Glassnode reporting $4.3 billion (roughly Rs. 39,826.6 crore) in US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) outflows across 20 trading days. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded roughly $4.71 billion (roughly Rs. 43,624 crore) in net outflows this month, keeping demand soft.

Major Altcoins Trade Mixed as Bitcoin Trades Low

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced at $542 (roughly Rs. 50,100), while Solana (SOL) traded at $68.7 (roughly Rs. 6,300). XRP was priced at $0.91 (roughly Rs. 84.1), while Dogecoin (DOGE) traded at $0.054 (roughly Rs. 4.6).

ETF Withdrawals and Elevated Bond Yields Keep Investor Sentiment Under Pressure

Discussing Bitcoin's price movement, institutional investment activity and the factors influencing the broader cryptocurrency market, CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Spot Bitcoin ETFs have posted roughly $4.71 billion (roughly Rs. 43,624 crore) in net outflows this month, which has left demand soft. Stabilisation in those flows could bring back an important source of buying. The weakness looks driven by general market caution rather than anything specific to crypto. Price is sitting close to a major psychological level, so any rebound in risk appetite could open the way for further gains.”

Highlighting the selling pressure on Bitcoin, recent on-chain activity and the levels investors should monitor, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex, said, “Persistent institutional selling continues to weigh on sentiment, with Glassnode reporting $4.3 billion (roughly Rs. 39,826.6 crore) in US spot Bitcoin ETF outflows across 20 trading days. On-chain data also points to growing investor stress, with realised losses nearly doubling over the past week to levels last seen during the FTX collapse. Reports of possible US tariffs targeting 16 countries have added to market uncertainty.”

Commenting on broader financial market conditions, cryptocurrency prices and institutional investment flows, Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said, “US consumer confidence rose to 103.3, while China's CNY 1.3 trillion liquidity injection supported Asian financing conditions. However, the US 10-year yield near 4.93 percent kept funding conditions restrictive [...] Bitcoin ETFs recorded $569.7 million (roughly Rs. 5,276.5 crore) in daily outflows, while Ethereum ETFs lost $84.96 million (roughly Rs. 786.90 crore). Selective Fidelity inflows were outweighed by redemptions, macro uncertainty and defensive positioning, keeping broader crypto participation cautious despite lower oil prices and a modest decline in volatility.”

Overall, analysts said cryptocurrency markets continue to face pressure from institutional withdrawals, weakness in technology stocks and restrictive financial conditions. They are watching the $58,000 support level (roughly Rs. 53.7 lakh) and whether Bitcoin can reclaim the $62,000 resistance zone (roughly Rs. 57.4 lakh), while stabilising ETF flows and a recovery in broader risk appetite could improve market sentiment.