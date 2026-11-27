Bitcoin was trading at Rs. 57.3 lakh on Friday, while Ethereum (ETH) was priced at Rs. 1.61 lakh. Cryptocurrency markets continued to recover as improving sentiment around AI stocks supported risk appetite across Asian markets. However, institutional selling remains a concern, with US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recording $453 million (roughly Rs. 4,208.37 crore) in outflows on Wednesday, extending their withdrawal streak to seven consecutive sessions. November redemptions have now reached a record $5.39 billion (roughly Rs. 50,073.1 crore). According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded at $61,000 (roughly Rs. 57.2 lakh), while Ethereum was priced at $1,730 (roughly Rs. 1.60 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency rose 1.2 percent in the last 24 hours, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. The third-quarter US GDP growth was revised upwards to 4.3 percent, adding to expectations of a possible rate hike in December. Analysts highlighted a $7 billion (roughly Rs. 65,030 crore) Bitcoin options expiry scheduled for Friday, which could increase near-term volatility.

Major Altcoins Trade Higher as Bitcoin Maintains Its Recovery

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced at $564 (roughly Rs. 52,400), while Solana (SOL) traded at $72.8 (roughly Rs. 6,700). XRP was priced at $0.97 (roughly Rs. 90.1), while Dogecoin (DOGE) was priced at $0.058 (roughly Rs. 5.5).

Federal Reserve Rate Expectations and Institutional Selling Weigh on Sentiment

Discussing Bitcoin's latest recovery, institutional investment activity and the factors influencing market sentiment, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex, said, “US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $453 million (roughly Rs. 4,208.37 crore) in outflows on Wednesday, their seventh consecutive day, pushing November's total to a record $5.39 billion (roughly Rs. 50,073.1 crore) [...] JPMorgan notes Strategy trades at its deepest-ever discount to its Bitcoin holdings, a pattern historically seen near market lows. Strategy's exit from MSCI indexes on November 30 is next in focus.”

Highlighting Bitcoin's recovery from recent lows, the potential impact of options expiry and the levels traders should monitor, Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder and CEO of Pi42, said, “Bitcoin's recovery above $60,000 (roughly Rs. 55.7 lakh) after slipping to $57,500 (roughly Rs. 53.4 lakh) reflects renewed buying interest at lower levels, although the broader market remains under pressure. Persistent institutional outflows, elevated US inflation and expectations of tighter monetary policy continue to weigh on investor confidence.”

Commenting on Bitcoin's institutional investment trends, the Federal Reserve's policy outlook and the broader cryptocurrency market, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Bitcoin is trading above $60,000 (roughly Rs. 55.74 lakh), but the recovery remains fragile as institutional selling and expectations of tighter US monetary policy continue to weigh on sentiment [...] Markets are also pricing in a 99 percent probability of a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate hike in December. Despite the cautious outlook, major altcoins have joined the recovery, with Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Solana and TRON posting gains in the latest market snapshot [...] Investors should avoid chasing short-term rallies or taking excessive leverage.”

Overall, analysts said investors are monitoring the Federal Reserve's December policy decision, with markets pricing in a 99 percent probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike. Analysts said Bitcoin's ability to hold support above $60,000 (roughly Rs. 55.7 lakh) and move past resistance between $62,000 and $64,000 (roughly Rs. 57.6-59.4 lakh) could help determine whether the recovery becomes a broader market advance.