Bob Iger, Disney’s Web3-Supporting Ex-CEO, Returns to Position: Details

Iger’s return to Disney could potentially be a hint at the entertainment company’s dive into the metaverse

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 21 November 2022 18:23 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Disney has not revealed details of any plans or patents around its virtual world simulator

  • Disney has expanded employee-base with Web3 experts
  • Bob Iger’s refreshed stint at Disney could go for as long as two years
  • Bob Iger is part of Disney’s Web3 initiatives

Bob Iger, the ex-CEO of Disney who stepped down from his position in 2020, is returning to his former position. After moving on from Disney, Iger took up a senior role in Genies, a digital avatar platform running on Dapper Labs' Flow blockchain. His return to Disney could potentially be a hint at the entertainment company's dive into the metaverse. As per its hiring posts, Disney has been expanding its employee-base with people with expertise in Web3-related projects.

Iger, as part of his new term as the Disney CEO, will work to modify the strategic direction for Disney overall, to suit to the younger audiences, which includes its metaverse and NFT-related plans.

Iger was still at Disney as an executive and board chairman when the company filed for a metaverse-related patent. The filings hinted that Disney wanted to create a ‘virtual world simulator in a real-world venue'.

The entertainment giant would also enable Disney theme park visitors to use phones to generate personalised 3D effects onto nearby physical spaces like walls or tables.

In his absence, Disney continued to work on its Web3 projects that could soon see the light of the day now that Iger is back.

As of now, Disney has not revealed details of any plans or patents around its virtual world simulator.

At the time of resignation, Iger reportedly wanted to focus on the creation of winning Disney content.

It is however noteworthy that Iger is returning to Disney only on a temporary basis that could go for as long as two years.

Iger would be replacing Bob Chapek as the CEO of Disney. Chapek who was assigned the designation after Iger's resignation back in 2020.

Meanwhile, in July this year, Polygon was chosen for Disney's accelerator program this year that sees the entertainment firm provide guidance from its leadership team and offer a dedicated mentor.

Disney has also released several lines of NFTs in partnership with the digital collectibles marketplace VeVe since 2021.

Cryptocurrency, Disney, Bob Iger
PSLV to Launch Pixxel's Hyperspectral Imaging Satellite Anand on November 26
Defunc Home: Killer Combo of Sound and Style

