Technology News

Coinbase Sues SEC for Response on Months-Old Petition Seeking Clarity on Regulation of Crypto Sector

Coinbase has asked the SEC for clarity on formulation of rules for the crypto sector, for the second time since July 2022.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 April 2023 14:57 IST
Coinbase Sues SEC for Response on Months-Old Petition Seeking Clarity on Regulation of Crypto Sector

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ PiggyBank

Coinbase says 1,700 entities have commented on its petition over the last nine months

Highlights
  • Coinbase may face an SEC probe over some of its products
  • The firm's petition from July 2022 never received a response
  • The crypto sector is largely unregulated in the US

Coinbase, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, has sued the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to clarify rules surrounding the growth of crypto businesses in the US. The crypto exchange has asked a US court to compel the SEC to provide detailed information to allow crypto companies to plan and develop their operations. This move comes months after Coinbase asked the SEC for clarity on crypto rules after the regulator opened investigations into the business activities of the crypto exchange.

In July 2022, Coinbase in July 2022 filed a petition asking the SEC if it would use its official rulemaking process to provide guidance to crypto players. This legal action is a follow-up to Coinbase's petition to the US SEC seeking clarity.

“Coinbase filed a narrow action in federal court to compel the SEC to respond yes or no to our July 2022 petition asking the SEC to use its formal rulemaking process to provide guidance for the crypto industry. The Administrative Procedure Act (the APA) requires the SEC to respond to Coinbase's rulemaking petition ‘within a reasonable time',” Coinbase wrote in a blog post.

The exchange says that over the last nine months, over 1,700 entities have submitted comments to Coinbase's petition. If the SEC responds with a no to Coinbase's petition, then the crypto exchange would have an option to challenge that decision in court and pitch the need for clear crypto guidelines in the US.

“It's important for the SEC and any other agency petitioned for rulemaking to respond to the petition once the agency has made up its mind, especially if the answer is no – otherwise the public can never exercise its right to ask a court if the agency's decision was proper. From the SEC's public statements and enforcement activity in the crypto industry, it seems like the SEC has already made up its mind to deny our petition. But they haven't told the public yet. So, the action Coinbase filed today simply asks the court to ask the SEC to share its decision,” the blog added.

In March this year, the SEC threatened to sue Coinbase Global over some of the crypto exchange's spot market as well as its Earn, Prime and Wallet products. Coinbase's step to get the SEC to make its decision on its petition is being seen as a reaction to the SEC's threat to probe the crypto firm.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coinbase, US SEC, Securities and Exchange Commission, Crypto Regulation, Regulation
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Price in India, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Coinbase Sues SEC for Response on Months-Old Petition Seeking Clarity on Regulation of Crypto Sector
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  2. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Price in India, Variants Leaked: Check Here
  3. Poco F5 Confirmed to Get This Snapdragon SoC; to Launch Soon in India
  4. Exploring 'Options' After WTO Panel Ruling on IT Tariffs, Government Says
  5. Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro With Curved Display Debuts in India: Check Price
  6. ChatGPT: How to Use AI as a Virtual Financial Adviser
  7. Infinix Smart 7 HD Will Launch in India on This Date
  8. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  9. Vivo T2 5G Review: Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  10. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Beats Expectations to Cross 500 Million User Mark as First Quarter Loss Widens
  2. Government Against E-Retailers' Predatory Pricing, Restriction of Choice: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
  3. Government Exploring 'Options' After WTO Panel Ruling on IT Tariffs, Rules Out Immediate Impact
  4. Why Facebook Parent Meta Is Scrambling to Catch Up on AI Technology
  5. Twitter Blue Subscribers' Verified Accounts Are Now 'Prioritised', Elon Musk Says
  6. Poco F5 to Come WIth Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, Expected to Launch in India Soon
  7. Nokia G11 Plus Receives Android 13 Stable Update: How to Download
  8. KuCoin Users Lost Thousands in 45-Minute-Long Twitter Hack, Here’s What Happened
  9. Renault to Overhaul Software Architecture Ahead of Goal to Be on Par With Tesla by 2026
  10. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Global Launch Timings Revealed: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.