Vivo's X90 series of camera-focussed premium smartphones are all set to be launched on April 26. The handsets according to a recent report will go on sale on Flipkart as a microsite for the same has already gone live on the retailer's website. The flagship phones have already been launched in Vivo's home market, China, in November and pack MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoCs. Just a day ahead of launch in India, there's now a report mentioning price tags of the Indian models.

A report by TheTechOutlook details not just the variants that are set to launch in India, but also their respective price tags. The source claims that the Vivo X90 will be available in two RAM and storage variants, while the Vivo X90 Pro will only be available in a single variant just like last year's X80 Pro model.

The Vivo X90 according to the source will be available in an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant that is expected to be priced at Rs. 59,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option will be priced at Rs. 63,999 in India. The Vivo X90 Pro will be available in a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant that is said to be available at Rs. 84,999 in India.

If the price tags turn out to be genuine, Vivo's pricing will seem a bit higher than its previous Vivo X80 series. The Vivo X80 series when launched in India last year, was priced from Rs. 54,999 for the Vivo X80 and Rs. 79,999 for the Vivo X80 Pro. The price rise is expected, as Samsung's Galaxy S23 series also saw a noticeable price bump when it launched earlier this year.

It remains to be seen if Vivo has tweaked the Chinese models to offer something different for the Indian market. In China, Vivo announced three models called the Vivo X90. The Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, while the more high-end Vivo X90 Pro Plus model has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Vivo also recently announced its refreshed foldables lineup. This now includes the brand's first clamshell foldable called the Vivo X Flip, which like the more recently launched vertical foldables has a larger outer display. Vivo also announced an upgrade of the older Vivo X Fold Plus called the Vivo X Fold 2.

