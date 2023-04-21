Gemini, a US-based crypto exchange, is gearing up to work with Indian engineering talent as it expands its presence in Asia, according to a report. The company has reportedly set up an office in Gurugram and is actively scouting to onboard software developers and technical product heads from India. These new hires will work on Web3, decentralised finance (DeFi), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT), and Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAO) technologies. In recent years, several crypto firms including Coinbase and Algorand have been moving their focus on getting Indian developers to join their teams.

Gemini is planning to make India its second largest hub for engineering, according to a TechAsia report. Pravjit Tiwana has reportedly been appointed as the CEO for Gemini's Asia-Pacific (APAC) operations. he was previously global chief technology officer (CTO) at the crypto exchange.

As part of his responsibilities, Tiwana will handle Gemini's products and services in the APAC region, as per the report. Along with India, Gemini is also looking to expand its services in Singapore. After surviving last year's crypto winter, Gemini found itself in a cash-crunch. At the time, its founders Tyler Winklevoss and Cameron Winklevoss invested $100 million (roughly Rs. 820 crore) of their own funds.

Asian nations like India, China, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing massive interest from Web3 firms. Recently, Bitget, a Seychelles-based crypto exchange, launched a Web3 fund worth $100 million (roughly Rs. 819 crore) in Asia.

While Japan is being touted as a crucial market for the Web3 gaming sector, India is being looked at for its diverse workforce of young engineers. The country is projected to produce over five million software engineers this year.

In 2022, Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong visited India to pitch jobs in the sector to engineers studying in top colleges and universities in the country.

Earlier this month, Anil Kakani, the Vice President and the India Country Head at Algorand Foundation told Gadgets 360 that onboarding as many Indian developers as possible onto the Web3 wagon is crucial for the development of the sector.

