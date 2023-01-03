Technology News

Dogecoin Foundation Pushes for Ecosystem Development, Promotion with New Fund

The Dogecoin Foundation is the non-profit organisation that was established in 2014 by the creators of the memecoin Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2023 13:41 IST
Dogecoin Foundation Pushes for Ecosystem Development, Promotion with New Fund

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rudolfs Klintsons

Five million DOGE tokens have been transferred to a new multi-signature crypto wallet

Highlights
  • Dogecoin was founded in 2013 and foundation was launched in 2014
  • Five members of DOGE core team are among signatories for this wallet
  • Dogecoin continues to be favourite of many crypto investors

A DOGE development fund has been set up by the Dogecoin Foundation, in order to accelerate the development and promotion of the meme-coin ecosystem on a wider level. The fund is comprised of five million DOGE tokens. At the time of writing, the cost of each DOGE token stood at $0.071 (roughly Rs. 5.90), bringing the total price of the new fund to $360,045 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh). The capital will be used to incentivise those who are programming the future of the meme-coin and will later contribute to its promotion in the market.

The Dogecoin Foundation is the non-profit organisation that was established in 2014 by the creators of the memecoin Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer.

As part of the newly set-up fund, the five million DOGE tokens have been transferred to a new multi-signature crypto wallet, that will need three out of five signatures from the handling members of this wallet.

These members include — chromatic (Dogecoin Core developer), Marshall Hayner, Patrick Lodder, Michi Lumin, and Ross Nicoll.

“With every major or minor release of Dogecoin Core, 500,000 DOGE shall be distributed among all contributors credited in the release notes since the previous major or minor release, exclusively. All distributions shall be publicly announced and distributed widely across social media channels to the best of the abilities of the custodians,” the Dogecoin Foundation said in an official post.

Supported by Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the Dogecoin was launched as a joke project in December 2013 by Markus and Palmer.

Currently, over 132 billion DOGE tokens are in circulation. The token has a current market cap of $9.5 billion (roughly Rs. 79,060 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Despite its lacklustre performance in the market over the years, many perceive Dogecoin as the next big thing that could sparkle-up the crypto market.

In India, for instance, Dogecoin emerged as one of the most favourite cryptocurrencies for Indian investors. For a short time in October 2022, the trading of Dogecoin on WazirX swelled by 3000 percent.

“We are happy to announce the institution of a new community Dogecoin Core development fund, managed by existing core developers and Dogecoin Foundation board director signatories with the intent that this will be allocated to Dogecoin Core, the development of which is critical and to the benefit of the Dogecoin ecosystem,” the official post by the Dogecoin Foundation added.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, DOGE, Dogecoin Foundation
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
South Korea Proposes Stronger Incentives, Bigger Tax Breaks to Boost Critical Chip Sector
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022 Part 2 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Dogecoin Foundation Pushes for Ecosystem Development, Promotion with New Fund
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  2. iPhone Battery Replacement for Older Models to Get Expensive From March
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to Get Upgraded Storage: All Details
  4. OnePlus 11 5G Camera Details Revealed: See Camera Samples
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  6. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 With Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Processor Unveiled
  8. Poco C50 With 5,000mAh Battery, Android 12 Go Edition Set to Launch Today
  9. iPhone 15 Lineup Could See More Difference Between Pro, Basic Models: Report
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy A03 Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  2. Dogecoin Foundation Pushes for Ecosystem Development, Promotion with New Fund
  3. OnePlus 11 5G Confirmed to Pack 50-Megapixel Sony IMX890 Primary Sensor, Camera Samples Teased
  4. South Korea Proposes Stronger Incentives, Bigger Tax Breaks to Boost Critical Chip Sector
  5. Elon Musk's SpaceX Raising $750 Million in Fresh Round of Funding at $137 Billion Valuation: Report
  6. CES 2023: LG OLED TV Lineup With Dolby Vision, a9 AI Processor Gen 6 Launched
  7. iPhone Battery Replacement for Older Models to Get More Expensive From March
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Feature a Highly Improved Night Mode in Camera
  9. 1899 Series Cancelled at Netflix After One Season, Creators Confirm
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Base Model Tipped to Start With 256GB Storage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.