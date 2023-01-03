Technology News

South Korea Proposes Stronger Incentives, Bigger Tax Breaks to Boost Critical Chip Sector

South Korea plans to give big companies a tax credit of 15 percent on investments on manufacturing facilities in the country.

By Sohee Kim, Bloomberg | Updated: 3 January 2023 13:04 IST
South Korea Proposes Stronger Incentives, Bigger Tax Breaks to Boost Critical Chip Sector

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Daniel Bernard

South Korea has been under pressure to choose between its allies, China and the US

Highlights
  • Big manufacturing companies will get 15 percent tax credit on investments
  • Smaller South Korean companies will get a 25 percent tax break
  • Opponents argue that such incentives endanger government finances

South Korea's government plans to hike tax breaks for big chip companies' capex to as much as 25 percent, after President Yoon Suk Yeol called for bigger incentives to fuel the critical sector.

Big companies will get a tax credit of 15 percent on investments on manufacturing facilities, up from the planned 8 percent under legislation passed last month, according to a finance ministry statement. Smaller companies' capex spending will get a tax break of 25 percent, up from 16 percent. Any additional investment in chipmaking in 2023 will get another 10 percent tax break, the ministry said. The broadened plan, which will be proposed this month, could reduce the tax burden on companies by more than $2.8 billion (roughly Rs. 23,170 crore).

Home to leading memory chipmakers Samsung and SK Hynix, Korea has been caught between the US and China in an escalating fight over semiconductors, which control key technologies from artificial intelligence to missile defenses.

It's unusual for an administration to propose substantive changes so soon after lawmakers pass a bill. Yoon ordered his government just last week to devise stronger incentives to drive its chip industry, accusing opposition lawmakers of impeding that critical effort as other countries spend billions on semiconductor policy support.

It's uncertain whether the revised bill will gain the necessary support of the majority-wielding opposition party at the national assembly. Opponents argue that such incentives endanger government finances and would only benefit big firms.

In a strongly worded statement, Yoon blasted a bill passed on December 23 with a smaller-than-envisioned tax cut for corporates. It called for a tax break of 8 percent for big companies, falling shy of the 20 percent that a special committee of experts had previously recommended.

US, China and Japan are pouring billions into building up their own chip supply chains, as more countries embrace tech protectionism after pandemic-driven logistics snarls highlighted countries' dependence on one another for key electronic components.

US sanctions on advanced chip technology exports bound for China are putting increased pressure on Korea to choose between the US, its security ally, and China, its biggest trade partner. Both have asked South Korea to expand chip production partnerships, and Yoon's ruling party has formed a 13-member special committee to brainstorm a solution.

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: South Korea, Samsung, SK Hynix, Chip Manufacturing
Elon Musk's SpaceX Raising $750 Million in Fresh Round of Funding at $137 Billion Valuation: Report
Dogecoin Foundation Pushes for Ecosystem Development, Promotion with New Fund
Featured video of the day
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House Of The Dragon Limited Edition: Same Phone, Fancy Packaging

Related Stories

South Korea Proposes Stronger Incentives, Bigger Tax Breaks to Boost Critical Chip Sector
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone Battery Replacement for Older Models to Get Expensive From March
  2. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  4. OnePlus 11 5G Camera Details Revealed: See Camera Samples
  5. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Review: Minor Refreshes and a New Balance
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  7. 1899 Axed at Netflix After One Season, Creators Confirm
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 With Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Processor Unveiled
  9. Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Leak Hints at Flat Body Design: More Details
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy A03 Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  2. Dogecoin Foundation Pushes for Ecosystem Development, Promotion with New Fund
  3. OnePlus 11 5G Confirmed to Pack 50-Megapixel Sony IMX890 Primary Sensor, Camera Samples Teased
  4. South Korea Proposes Stronger Incentives, Bigger Tax Breaks to Boost Critical Chip Sector
  5. Elon Musk's SpaceX Raising $750 Million in Fresh Round of Funding at $137 Billion Valuation: Report
  6. CES 2023: LG OLED TV Lineup With Dolby Vision, a9 AI Processor Gen 6 Launched
  7. iPhone Battery Replacement for Older Models to Get More Expensive From March
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Feature a Highly Improved Night Mode in Camera
  9. 1899 Series Cancelled at Netflix After One Season, Creators Confirm
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Base Model Tipped to Start With 256GB Storage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.