US President-Elect Donald Trump Says US Will 'Do Something Great With Crypto' at NYSE

Bitcoin is currently trading at $100,211 (roughly Rs. 84.9 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 December 2024 16:25 IST
US President-Elect Donald Trump Says US Will 'Do Something Great With Crypto' at NYSE

Photo Credit: X/ NYSE

The US is likely to get clear crypto rules under Trump’s presidency

Highlights
  • Donald Trump supported pro-crypto developments during his campaign
  • His statements at the NYSE fueled BTC’s recent rally
  • Along with BTC, ETH and other altcoins are also trading in gains
US President-elect Donald Trump opened the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday. While addressing the traders at the NYSE, Trump hinted at the implementation of pro-crypto policies during his term. The fresh expression of support from Trump towards the crypto sector came hours after Bitcoin crossed the $100,000 (roughly Rs. 84.8 lakh) in pricing for the second time. Market analysts say that the altcoin market has also ‘come alive', riding on the same optimism, with several tokens posting double-digit gains that could lead to a system wide recovery for these digital assets.

On Thursday, Trump opened the markets from the NYSE headquarters, located in Lower Manhattan. Speaking to the media there, he indicated that he wishes for US to establish itself as a crypto adopter before other countries like China does. It is, however, noteworthy that crypto activities have been banned in China since 2021, but the country has made progress in creating the eCNY, its central bank digital currency (CDBC).

“We're going to do something great with crypto because we don't want China or anybody else – not just China, but others are embracing it, and we want to be the head,” CNBC quoted Trump as saying at the NYSE.

In the backdrop of this development, Bitcoin is trading at $100,211 (roughly Rs. 84.9 lakh) on foreign exchanges, as per CoinMarketCap on Friday, December 13. Ether is also trading at $3,895 (roughly Rs. 3.30 lakh) riding on BTC's rally. The overall valuation of the crypto sector currently stands at $3.59 trillion (roughly Rs. 3,04,48,913 crore).

Speaking to Gadgets360, BuyUCoin CEO Shivam Thakral said Trump's pro-crypto approach is fuelling the ecosystem with intense optimism. “The future appears bright for Bitcoin, Solana, and Dogecoin as they capitalise on increasing developer interest and mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies,” Thakral said.

However, analysts have also warned investors against taking reckless investment decisions solely because the market is surging.

Trump recently warned the BRICS group of nations to prepare for a "100 percent increase" in tariff rates if they continue efforts to reduce the US dollar's role in the global economy. The development came after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed support for a digital assets platform that the BRICS nations would use for internal cross-border settlements.

After COVID, the US Federal Reserve implemented consecutive interest rate hikes to stabilise its struggling economy, which negatively impacted smaller economies dependent on the US dollar. For countries like China and Russia, the push to reduce reliance on the US dollar grew stronger after the US imposed multiple sanctions on their nationals.

Meanwhile, Trump has demanded a commitment from the BRICS group that no new currency will be developed to replace the ‘mighty US dollar'. The US President-elect is also expected to introduce more crypto regulation in the US, he had said during his election campaigns.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Donald Trump, Crypto, Bitcoin, NYSE
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode With Vision Rolling Out to Paid Subscribers

US President-Elect Donald Trump Says US Will 'Do Something Great With Crypto' at NYSE
Comment
