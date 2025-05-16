Technology News
English Edition

Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Price and Specifications Leaked Ahead of May 27 Launch

Realme GT 7T is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Max SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 May 2025 11:19 IST
Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Price and Specifications Leaked Ahead of May 27 Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7T is tipped to come with a 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 series has 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • The GT 7 series is tipped to run Android 15 based Realme UI 6.0
  • The Realme GT 7 and GT 7T will feature a 7,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T will be announced in global markets, including India, on May 27. While Realme is actively revealing details about the GT series through social media channels, alleged pricing and specifications of the phones have surfaced on the Web. Both models are tipped to feature AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme GT 7T is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Max SoC. Meanwhile, the Realme GT 7 is confirmed to use a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC.

Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Price (Leaked)

A report by Ytechb has suggested the European price and specifications of the Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T. The Realme GT 7T will reportedly cost EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 67,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The Realme GT 7 is said to come with a price tag of EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the same RAM and storage variant. 

The Realme GT 7T and Realme GT are tipped to ship with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and a 32-megapixel front camera. Realme has already confirmed that the new GT 7 series will feature a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging. The standard Realme GT 7 will get the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC under the hood. The lineup will debut in IceSense Blue and IceSense Black colour options.

Realme GT 7T Specifications (Expected)

The Realme GT 7T is tipped to come with a 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits of peak brightness. It is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Max processor. 

For optics, the Realme GT 7T will reportedly have a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it could pack a 32-megapixel front camera. It is said to measure 162.42 x 75.97 x 8.25mm and will weigh 202 grams.

Realme GT 7 Specifications (Expected)

As per the report, the Realme GT 7 will have a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 6,000 nits of peak brightness. The display is said to have Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating. It will reportedly have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto Samsung JN5 sensor with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. It could measure 162.42x76.13x8.3mm and weigh 206 grams.

The Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T are said to offer several AI features, including AI Ultra Clarity, AI Best Face, AI Lightning Snap, AI Travel Snap, AI Eraser 2.0, and AI Live Photo.

Realme GT 7 was launched in China last month with a price tag of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30.400) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The chinese variant of the phone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and features a 7,200mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

The Realme GT 7 lineup will be announced on May 27 in select global markets and India. It will go on sale in India through Amazon, the Realme India e-store and select retail outlets.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Price and Specifications Leaked Ahead of May 27 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Bhool Chuk Maaf, Wolf Man, Maranamass, and More
  2. Sony Launches WH-1000XM6 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
  3. Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Leak Hints at Price and Specifications
  4. OpenAI's GPT-4.1 AI Models Will Now Be Available Within ChatGPT
  5. Oppo Reno 14 5G, Reno 14 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Gets Upgrade Bonus and Cashback Offers in India
  7. OnePlus 13s Colour Options Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
  8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 With Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 Unveiled
  9. Huawei Watch 5 Launched Globally Alongside Watch Fit 4, Watch Fit 4 Pro
  10. Lava Shark 5G India Launch Date, Price Range, Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Rises Above $104,000 Mark; JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Could Outperform Gold in H2 2025
  2. Airtel Introduces AI-Powered Fraud Detection Solution for Emails, WhatsApp and More
  3. Huawei Watch 5 With eSIM Connectivity Launched Globally Alongside Watch Fit 4 Series: Price, Features
  4. Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Price and Specifications Leaked Ahead of May 27 Launch
  5. Nesippaya Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Akash Murli and Aditi Shankar Starrer Movie
  6. Xiaomi XRING 01 Chipset Teased by CEO Lei Jun Ahead of Launch
  7. Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Devika & Danny OTT Release: A Fresh Telugu Love Story Set to Stream Soon on JioHotstar
  9. A Complete Unknown OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Bob Dylan's Movie Online?
  10. Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »