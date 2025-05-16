Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T will be announced in global markets, including India, on May 27. While Realme is actively revealing details about the GT series through social media channels, alleged pricing and specifications of the phones have surfaced on the Web. Both models are tipped to feature AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme GT 7T is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Max SoC. Meanwhile, the Realme GT 7 is confirmed to use a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC.

Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Price (Leaked)

A report by Ytechb has suggested the European price and specifications of the Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T. The Realme GT 7T will reportedly cost EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 67,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The Realme GT 7 is said to come with a price tag of EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the same RAM and storage variant.

The Realme GT 7T and Realme GT are tipped to ship with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and a 32-megapixel front camera. Realme has already confirmed that the new GT 7 series will feature a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging. The standard Realme GT 7 will get the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC under the hood. The lineup will debut in IceSense Blue and IceSense Black colour options.

Realme GT 7T Specifications (Expected)

The Realme GT 7T is tipped to come with a 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits of peak brightness. It is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Max processor.

For optics, the Realme GT 7T will reportedly have a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it could pack a 32-megapixel front camera. It is said to measure 162.42 x 75.97 x 8.25mm and will weigh 202 grams.

Realme GT 7 Specifications (Expected)

As per the report, the Realme GT 7 will have a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 6,000 nits of peak brightness. The display is said to have Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating. It will reportedly have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto Samsung JN5 sensor with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. It could measure 162.42x76.13x8.3mm and weigh 206 grams.

The Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T are said to offer several AI features, including AI Ultra Clarity, AI Best Face, AI Lightning Snap, AI Travel Snap, AI Eraser 2.0, and AI Live Photo.

Realme GT 7 was launched in China last month with a price tag of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30.400) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The chinese variant of the phone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and features a 7,200mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

The Realme GT 7 lineup will be announced on May 27 in select global markets and India. It will go on sale in India through Amazon, the Realme India e-store and select retail outlets.