Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode With Vision Rolling Out to Paid Subscribers

ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode With Vision Rolling Out to Paid Subscribers

The real-time video feature in ChatGPT will let the AI access a smartphone’s camera to process the visual information.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 December 2024 15:52 IST
ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode With Vision Rolling Out to Paid Subscribers

Photo Credit: OpenAI

ChatGPT users can use the new Screenshare feature to send feedback on their experience

Highlights
  • The vision feature is available to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Pro users
  • ChatGPT vision is only available via the mobile apps
  • The feature will be rolled out to Enterprise and Edu users in early 2025
Advertisement

OpenAI rolled out the Advanced Voice Mode with Vision feature in ChatGPT on Thursday. The feature, which lets the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot access the smartphone's camera to capture visual information of the user's surrounding, will be available to all ChatGPT Plus, Team and Pro subscribers. The feature draws on the capabilities of GPT-4o and can provide real-time voice responses on what is being shown in the camera. Vision in ChatGPT was first unveiled in May during the company's Spring Updates event.

ChatGPT Gets Vision Capabilities

The new ChatGPT feature was rolled out on day six of OpenAI's 12-day feature release schedule. The AI firm has so far released the full version of the o1 model, the video generation Sora model, and a new Canvas tool. Now, with the Advanced Voice mode with Vision, users can let the AI see their surroundings and ask questions based on them.

In a demonstration, the OpenAI team members interacted with the chatbot with the camera on, and introduced several people. After that, the AI could answer a quiz on those people even when they were not actively on the screen. This highlights that the vision mode also comes with memory, although the company did not specify how long the memory lasts.

Users can use the ChatGPT vision feature to show the AI their fridge and ask for recipes or by showing their wardrobe and asking for outfit recommendations. They can also show the AI a landmark outside and ask questions about it. This feature is paired with the chatbot's low latency and emotive Advanced Voice mode, making it easier for users to interact in natural language.

Once the feature rolls out to users, they can go to the mobile app of ChatGPT and tap on the Advanced Voice icon. In the new interface, they will now see a video option, tapping which will give the AI access to the user's camera feed. Additionally, a Screenshare feature is also available which can be accessed by tapping the three dot menu.

Screenshare feature will enable the AI to see the user's device and any app or screen they go to. This way, the chatbot can also help users with smartphone-related issues and queries. Notably, OpenAI said that all Team subscribers will get access to the feature within the next week in the latest version of the ChatGPT mobile app.

Most Plus and Pro users will also get the feature, however, users in the European Union region, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein will not get it at present. On the other hand, Enterprise and Edu users will get access to ChatGPT's Advanced Voice with Vision in eary 2025.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence, App
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Naughty Dog Reveals Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a New Sci-Fi Franchise for PS5
US President-Elect Donald Trump Says US Will 'Do Something Great With Crypto' at NYSE

Related Stories

ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode With Vision Rolling Out to Paid Subscribers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Sookshma Darshini OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  3. WhatsApp Adds New Video Call Effects and Group Calling Improvements
  4. Google Launches Android XR OS for Mixed Reality Headsets, Smart Glasses
  5. Poco X7 5G Design Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  6. Redmi Note 14 5G Series First Sale Starts Today in India
  7. Naughty Dog's Next Game Is a New Retro Futuristic Sci-Fi Franchise for PS5
  8. Infinix Hot 50 Series Now Available in New Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC, 1.5K Resolution Display, More
  2. Samsung Unveils Moohan Android XR Headset to Compete With Apple Vision Pro in 2025
  3. US President-Elect Donald Trump Says US Will 'Do Something Great With Crypto' at NYSE
  4. Drought-Stressed Plants Emit Sounds That Guide Moth Egg-Laying Choices
  5. ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode With Vision Rolling Out to Paid Subscribers
  6. Skoda and Volkswagen Cars May Be Susceptible to Hacking Due to Infotainment System Vulnerabilities
  7. Naughty Dog Reveals Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a New Sci-Fi Franchise for PS5
  8. NASA's SPHEREx Mission to Map the Sky in 3D Set for February 2025 Launch
  9. Realme 14x 5G Confirmed to Pack 6,000mAh Battery; Charging Details Revealed
  10. Samsung Might Equip Galaxy S26 Series With Its In-House Exynos Chips in 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »