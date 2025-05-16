Technology News
WazirX Reimbursement Plan Faces Delay as Singapore Court Extends Existing Moratorium to June 6

Zettai previously stated that 141,476 creditors participated in the polling process.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 May 2025 19:59 IST
WazirX Reimbursement Plan Faces Delay as Singapore Court Extends Existing Moratorium to June 6

Photo Credit: Facebook/ WazirX

The next date of WazirX's hearing yet to be decided by Singapore High Court

Highlights
  • WazirX was hacked in July 2024
  • It was supposed to get the court's approval on May 13
  • Creditors of the exchange are expressing restlessness over delays
WazirX recently concluded the customer voting on its restructuring scheme designed to compensate users affected by the hack incident in July last year. After a majority of creditors voted in favour of the proposal, the exchange reported the development to the Singapore High Court, seeking a final nod to start the reimbursement process. However, the court decided to defer the case to another date, and directed WazirX and its parent company Zettai to complete some more documentation work.

The exchange took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain the latest development, which seemingly aggravated the creditors who reacted to the post with sharp criticism. WazirX, however, conveyed through its post that "they are doing everything we can to make this possible under an effective scheme".

For now, the Singapore court has extended its moratorium cover to WazirX and Zettai to June 6. A moratorium can be explained as a legal authorisation to debtors to postpone payments to creditors. During the moratorium period, the debtors are also safeguarded against the filing of any new cases.

Zettai, which is the Singapore-based parent entity of WazirX, first applied for a moratorium in August 2024. What started as an appeal for a thirty-day moratorium, has now been extended to the first week of June.

Last month, WazirX announced that 93 percent of its creditors voted in favour of its proposed restructuring scheme. This scheme includes the issuance of tradeable recovery tokens (RTs) and distribution of recoveries through RT purchase mechanisms.

As per numbers shared by Zettai last month, 141,476 creditors participated in the polling process and accounted for over $195 million (roughly Rs. 1,673 crore) in claims.

The company had committed that the distribution of these RT tokens would begin within seven working days of receiving sanction from the Singapore Court. Creditors will have to wait until June 6 before the case makes any progress.

On July 18, 2024, a WazirX multi-signature wallet — managed under the oversight of Liminal Custody — was compromised in a $230 million (roughly Rs. 1,900 crore) hack. The exchange attributed the breach to North Korean hackers, citing investigative reports. Despite announcing a white hat bounty initiative, the exchange has yet to trace the funds that were stolen last year.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, WazirX, Zettai, Singapore High Court
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
