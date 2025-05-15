Technology News
English Edition

Blockchain Association Taps US CFTC Commissioner Summer Mersinger as CEO

The official X handle of the Blockchain Association confirmed the development on May 14. 

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 May 2025 18:45 IST
Blockchain Association Taps US CFTC Commissioner Summer Mersinger as CEO

Photo Credit: X/ @BlockchainAssn

Mersinger to start her job at the Blockchain Association on June 2 

Highlights
  • Summer Mersinger has advocated for balanced rules around digital assets 
  • She will be working alongside US regulators around crypto rules 
  • President Trump expects these rules to be finalised by August 
Advertisement

Summer Mersinger, a commissioner of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), is set to leave her position and take up a Web3-focussed role in the US. Starting June 2, Mersinger will serve as the CEO of the Blockchain Association, a Web3 advocacy group based in Washington DC. The association is currently working with US regulators to call for structured and practical legislation to oversee the digital assets industry. May 30 will mark Mersinger's last day of working at the CFTC.

The official X handle of the Blockchain Association confirmed the development on May 14. The post noted that Mersinger, as a CFTC commissioner, had consistently advocated for a consumer-focussed regulatory framework to monitor the digital assets ecosystem.

"We are closer than ever to passing fit-for-purpose legislation that treats the digital asset industry as the technological marvel it is, supporting innovation in the sector while providing important consumer protections. Summer joins at a vital juncture as we make the final push to ensure we turn positive momentum to lasting law," the Blockchain Association noted.

The SEC's Crypto Task Force is working to draft crypto rules for the US market. Multiple proposals around digital assets like stablecoins have been tabled before regulators for discussions. Over 125 members of the Blockchain Association are also part of these crucial discussions.

"We believe that Congress should set the tone and perspective on digital asset regulation, and Summer's knowledge of how elected officials think through such complex questions will be vital as we await next steps on the stablecoin and market structure bills,” the advocacy group said.

Media reports claim that Mersinger was also being considered to take up the role of the CDTC chairperson owing to her approach on tech-related regulations.

Jake Chervinsky, the chief legal officer at Variant Fund who also serves as a board member of the Blockchain Association, welcomed Mersinger's appointment.

"Comm'r Mersinger has been an amazing champion for crypto during her time at the CFTC, and now the whole industry will benefit from her leadership at BA," Chervinsky tweeted.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey and Crypto Council for Innovation president Ji Kim also lauded the development.

Under the Trump administration, the lines between government officials and the digital assets sector have blurred.

Earlier in March, President Trump hosted the first White House Crypto Summit to bring regulators and Web3 industry stakeholders under one roof. The summit aimed at starting a new chapter of Web3 regulatory overhaul, with the new administration seen as more crypto-friendly that the previous one under President Joe Biden.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Summer Mersinger, US, CFTC, Blockchain Association 
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Dell 14 Plus, Dell 16 Plus and Dell 14 2-in-1 AI PCs With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India
Coinbase Says Cybercriminals Breached User Data, Demanded $20 Million Ransom

Related Stories

Blockchain Association Taps US CFTC Commissioner Summer Mersinger as CEO
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 Elite Edition Launched in India; Vivo TWS 3e Included in the Box
  2. OnePlus 13s Colour Options Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Gets Upgrade Bonus and Cashback Offers in India
  4. Oppo Reno 14 Pro Display, Battery Details Teased Ahead of Debut
  5. Oppo Reno 14 5G, Reno 14 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  6. OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, Ace 5 Ultra Confirmed to Launch Next Week
  7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 With Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 Unveiled
  8. Google Rolls Out Android 16 Beta 4.1 Update for Pixel With These Fixes
  9. Infinix GT 30 Pro Launch Date Announced; Expected Specifications
  10. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ to Arrive With LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, UFS 4.1 Storage
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Says Cybercriminals Breached User Data, Demanded $20 Million Ransom
  2. TikTok Adds Support for AI-Powered Alternative Text and Other Accessibility Features
  3. Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC Launched Alongside Reno 14 5G
  4. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC With AI Features, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0
  5. Blockchain Association Taps US CFTC Commissioner Summer Mersinger as CEO
  6. Dell 14 Plus, Dell 16 Plus and Dell 14 2-in-1 AI PCs With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India
  7. Google DeepMind Unveils AlphaEvolve, a Coding Agent Designed to Reduce AI Hallucinations
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Get New Selfie Camera; Might Retain Main Camera of Its Predecessor
  9. OnePlus 13s Colour Options Teased Ahead of Upcoming Launch in India
  10. iPhone 20th Anniversary to Get Bezel-Free Screen, Under-Display Camera and More: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »