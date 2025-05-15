Blockchain Association Taps US CFTC Commissioner Summer Mersinger as CEO

Summer Mersinger, a commissioner of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), is set to leave her position and take up a Web3-focussed role in the US. Starting June 2, Mersinger will serve as the CEO of the Blockchain Association, a Web3 advocacy group based in Washington DC. The association is currently working with US regulators to call for structured and practical legislation to oversee the digital assets industry. May 30 will mark Mersinger's last day of working at the CFTC.

The official X handle of the Blockchain Association confirmed the development on May 14. The post noted that Mersinger, as a CFTC commissioner, had consistently advocated for a consumer-focussed regulatory framework to monitor the digital assets ecosystem.

"We are closer than ever to passing fit-for-purpose legislation that treats the digital asset industry as the technological marvel it is, supporting innovation in the sector while providing important consumer protections. Summer joins at a vital juncture as we make the final push to ensure we turn positive momentum to lasting law," the Blockchain Association noted.

The SEC's Crypto Task Force is working to draft crypto rules for the US market. Multiple proposals around digital assets like stablecoins have been tabled before regulators for discussions. Over 125 members of the Blockchain Association are also part of these crucial discussions.

"We believe that Congress should set the tone and perspective on digital asset regulation, and Summer's knowledge of how elected officials think through such complex questions will be vital as we await next steps on the stablecoin and market structure bills,” the advocacy group said.

Media reports claim that Mersinger was also being considered to take up the role of the CDTC chairperson owing to her approach on tech-related regulations.

Jake Chervinsky, the chief legal officer at Variant Fund who also serves as a board member of the Blockchain Association, welcomed Mersinger's appointment.

"Comm'r Mersinger has been an amazing champion for crypto during her time at the CFTC, and now the whole industry will benefit from her leadership at BA," Chervinsky tweeted.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey and Crypto Council for Innovation president Ji Kim also lauded the development.

Under the Trump administration, the lines between government officials and the digital assets sector have blurred.

Earlier in March, President Trump hosted the first White House Crypto Summit to bring regulators and Web3 industry stakeholders under one roof. The summit aimed at starting a new chapter of Web3 regulatory overhaul, with the new administration seen as more crypto-friendly that the previous one under President Joe Biden.