Nothing on Thursday commenced the rollout of a new OS update for its flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2. It is said to bring new features along with performance and stability improvements. One of the standout additions is a Privacy Space feature which acts like a digital safe and allows users to secure sensitive apps and data. Nothing has also introduced the new Nothing Gallery app which arrives as an alternative to Google Photos as the media manager on the Nothing Phone 2a. The update bundles performance and stability improvements too.

To download the update:

Navigate to Settings > System Tap on System Updates and select on Download and Install

It is to be noted that the update is rolling out gradually to all users globally and thus, may be available over the coming days.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing announced that the company is rolling out a new Nothing OS update for the Phone 2. The update enables users to take advantage of Privacy Space which lets you hide and secure apps such as banking, finance, dating, or social media apps, along with sensitive data, from unwanted attention.

Time to update.



Our latest OS update for Phone (2) brings improvements that keep your experience feeling fresh, every time. We're also working to bring on Camera Presets and will be with you soon. Stay tuned.

Here's what's new.



New Features:

🔐 Privacy Space: Swipe right in… — Nothing (@nothing) May 15, 2025

Users can activate this feature by swiping right in the app drawer. It can be unlocked by using a different password from the App Locker, allowing them to completely hide its existence. Privacy Space is based on the Private Space feature which Google introduced with Android 15. While the handset received the Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 update in December 2024, it did not include this feature.

With the latest Nothing OS update, the company has also released the native Nothing Gallery app which has features such as advanced search, and improved editing tools like filters, markup and suggestions. Further, users can now utilise the touch feedback toggle in Settings to disable face unlock vibration for the lock screen.

In addition to these features, the update bundles performance and stability improvements too. The launcher animations have been optimised to enable faster app launch speeds. Further, the company is said to have stabilised cellular network connections, along with enhancing Wi-Fi and system stability for better connectivity. Nothing says it also brings an enhanced accessibility experience for both Status Bar and the Notification Centre.

The update also includes the latest May 2025 security patch.