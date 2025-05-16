Technology News
English Edition
Nothing Phone 2 Update Brings Privacy Space, Stability Improvements and Latest Security Patch

Nothing Phone 2 users can access Private Space by swiping right in the app drawer.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 May 2025 16:42 IST
The Nothing Phone 2 starts at Rs. 44,999 in India

Highlights
  • The update adds Privacy Space to hide and protect sensitive apps
  • The Nothing Gallery app arrives as an alternative to Google Photos
  • The update includes the May 2025 Android security patch
Nothing on Thursday commenced the rollout of a new OS update for its flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2. It is said to bring new features along with performance and stability improvements. One of the standout additions is a Privacy Space feature which acts like a digital safe and allows users to secure sensitive apps and data. Nothing has also introduced the new Nothing Gallery app which arrives as an alternative to Google Photos as the media manager on the Nothing Phone 2a. The update bundles performance and stability improvements too.

To download the update:

  1. Navigate to Settings > System
  2. Tap on System Updates and select on Download and Install

It is to be noted that the update is rolling out gradually to all users globally and thus, may be available over the coming days.

Nothing Phone 2 Update Features

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing announced that the company is rolling out a new Nothing OS update for the Phone 2. The update enables users to take advantage of Privacy Space which lets you hide and secure apps such as banking, finance, dating, or social media apps, along with sensitive data, from unwanted attention.

Users can activate this feature by swiping right in the app drawer. It can be unlocked by using a different password from the App Locker, allowing them to completely hide its existence. Privacy Space is based on the Private Space feature which Google introduced with Android 15. While the handset received the Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 update in December 2024, it did not include this feature.

With the latest Nothing OS update, the company has also released the native Nothing Gallery app which has features such as advanced search, and improved editing tools like filters, markup and suggestions. Further, users can now utilise the touch feedback toggle in Settings to disable face unlock vibration for the lock screen.

In addition to these features, the update bundles performance and stability improvements too. The launcher animations have been optimised to enable faster app launch speeds. Further, the company is said to have stabilised cellular network connections, along with enhancing Wi-Fi and system stability for better connectivity. Nothing says it also brings an enhanced accessibility experience for both Status Bar and the Notification Centre.

The update also includes the latest May 2025 security patch.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
