Technology News
English Edition

Urban Genesis Smartwatch With 1.45-inch AMOLED Display, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life Launched in India

Urban Genesis smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling, and offers access to AI voice assistants.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 May 2025 20:13 IST
Urban Genesis Smartwatch With 1.45-inch AMOLED Display, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Urban

Urban Genesis has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance

Highlights
  • Urban Genesis supports Always-On Display
  • The smartwatch has a dedicated Breathe mode
  • The Urban Genesis supports Bluetooth calling
Advertisement

Urban Genesis smartwatch has been launched in India with a 1.45-inch circular AMOLED display. It was introduced in the country on Thursday and comes with a metal chassis, a stainless steel block strap, and two functional buttons. Users can utilise the wearable to track their heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) and sleep. It is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life. The watch has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Urban Genesis Price in India, Availability

Urban Genesis price in India is set at Rs. 3,999. The smartwatch is available for purchase through the official e-store, Amazon, Flipkart and select offline retail stores across the country, the company added.

Urban Genesis Features, Specifications

The Urban Genesis sports a 1.45-inch AMOLED display with always-on display support. A Dynamic Island-like bar appears on the screen to show notifications comprehensively. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with iOS and Android devices, and allows users to receive Bluetooth calls. The smartwatch comes with several preset workout modes like track walking, running, cycling, and skipping.

The company equips the Urban Genesis with more than 100 watch faces. It offers quick access to AI voice assistants like Google Assistant or Siri for hands-free commands and smart control on paired devices. The smartwatch is equipped with a functional, rotating crown, and another button.

Urban claims that the Genesis smartwatch comes with heart rate, blood oxygen level, blood pressure, and sleep cycle trackers. It helps monitor stress levels and has a 'Breathe' mode that is claimed to help users regulate their breathing. The watch also offers users regular hydration alerts. 

The Urban Genesis is claimed to last for up to seven days on a single charge. It has an IP67-rated dust and water-resistant build. The watch supports magnetic wireless charging. It arrives with several built-in games. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Urban Genesis, Urban Genesis Price in India, Urban Genesis India Launch, Urban Genesis Features, Urban
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Stellar Blade PC Launch Set for June 11, PC System Requirements Revealed
Coinbase Faces Up to $400 Million Reimbursement Cost After Recent Cyberattack
Urban Genesis Smartwatch With 1.45-inch AMOLED Display, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Bhool Chuk Maaf, Wolf Man, Maranamass, and More
  2. Sony Launches WH-1000XM6 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
  3. Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Leak Hints at Price and Specifications
  4. Alcatel V3 Series India Launch Date Officially Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Available at Lower Price on Amazon and Flipkart
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Update Brings Privacy Space, Nothing Gallery Features
  7. Realme GT 7 Dream Edition Will Launch in India on This Date
  8. Samsung May Bring LOG Recording for Front Camera to All Galaxy S25 Models
  9. Huawei Watch 5 Launched Globally Alongside Watch Fit 4, Watch Fit 4 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. WazirX Reimbursement Plan Faces Delay as Singapore Court Extends Existing Moratorium to June 6
  2. Coinbase Faces Up to $400 Million Reimbursement Cost After Recent Cyberattack
  3. Urban Genesis Smartwatch With 1.45-inch AMOLED Display, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Stellar Blade PC Launch Set for June 11, PC System Requirements Revealed
  5. Realme GT 7 Dream Edition India Launch Confirmed; Will Arrive Alongside Realme GT 7
  6. Samsung Working On AI-Powered Image-to-Video Feature, Tipster Claims
  7. Amazfit Bip 6 With 1.97-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 14 Days of Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  8. Windsurf Releases SWE-1 Series AI Models Capable of Full-Process Software Development
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Available at Lower Price on Amazon and Flipkart With Discounts, Bank Offers
  10. Moto G56 Design With Dual Rear Cameras, Colour Options Spotted in Leaked Renders
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »