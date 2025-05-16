Urban Genesis smartwatch has been launched in India with a 1.45-inch circular AMOLED display. It was introduced in the country on Thursday and comes with a metal chassis, a stainless steel block strap, and two functional buttons. Users can utilise the wearable to track their heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) and sleep. It is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life. The watch has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Urban Genesis Price in India, Availability

Urban Genesis price in India is set at Rs. 3,999. The smartwatch is available for purchase through the official e-store, Amazon, Flipkart and select offline retail stores across the country, the company added.

Urban Genesis Features, Specifications

The Urban Genesis sports a 1.45-inch AMOLED display with always-on display support. A Dynamic Island-like bar appears on the screen to show notifications comprehensively. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with iOS and Android devices, and allows users to receive Bluetooth calls. The smartwatch comes with several preset workout modes like track walking, running, cycling, and skipping.

The company equips the Urban Genesis with more than 100 watch faces. It offers quick access to AI voice assistants like Google Assistant or Siri for hands-free commands and smart control on paired devices. The smartwatch is equipped with a functional, rotating crown, and another button.

Urban claims that the Genesis smartwatch comes with heart rate, blood oxygen level, blood pressure, and sleep cycle trackers. It helps monitor stress levels and has a 'Breathe' mode that is claimed to help users regulate their breathing. The watch also offers users regular hydration alerts.

The Urban Genesis is claimed to last for up to seven days on a single charge. It has an IP67-rated dust and water-resistant build. The watch supports magnetic wireless charging. It arrives with several built-in games.