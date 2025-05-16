The OTT platforms are ready with the new set of releases for this week to let the viewers binge-watch. From mystery, drama, to comedy, and rom-com, there's a lot this week has to offer. The top releases of the week include Bhool Chuk Maaf, Marananmmas, Wolf Man, etc. Also, the Emmy-winning anthology series, Love, Death & Robots, is coming out with a new season. Know more about the releases, as we've curated the list for you. Take a look:
Top OTT Releases this Week
Bhul Chuk Maaf
- Release Date: May 16, 2025
- OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Rajkumar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, Raghubir Yadav, Sanjay Mishra
Bhool Chuk Maaf is a sci-fi romantic comedy that stars Rajkumar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The plot revolves around the hopeless romantic lover, portrayed by Rajkumar Rao, who prays to Lord Shiva to bag the dream job to marry his girlfriend. The only condition raised by her father was to land a job within 2 months to marry her. Now that the job is his, he forgets the vow to the Lord and ends up getting caught in a time loop. How will he escape?
Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Nominate
- Release Date: May 16, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Musical Drama
- Cast: Niel Nitin Mukesh, Boman Irani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddharth Nigam, Kunwar Amar
Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Hai Junoon, Drem. Dare. Nominate is a musical drama series that features Jacqueline Fernandez and Niel Nitin Mukesh in the lead roles. The plot revolves around two rival groups led by Pearl (Jacqueline Fernandez) and Gagan (Niel Nitin Mukesh), who are putting their best moves forward to win the competition. However, the series is not only about competition, but a journey of self-discovery and survival. Who will be the winner?
Maranammas
- Release Date: May 15, 2025
- OTT Platform: Sony LIV
- Genre: Thriller-Comedy
- Cast: Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madahavan, Siju Sunny, Puliyanam Poulose, Suresh Krishna, Anishma Anil Kumar
This is a dark comedy thriller that stars the popular Basil Joseph. Maranammas is set in the state of Kerala, where everyone is terrorized due to the serial killings. The killer is missing, and as the investigation proceeds the police find patterns . Luke, portrayed by Basil Joseph, is a notorious troublemaker who becomes the prime suspect. As the investigation commences, a lot of dark secrets are uncovered.
Nessippaya
- Release Date: May 16, 2025
- OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
- Genre: Romance, Action-Thriller
- Cast: Akash Murali, Aditi Shankar, R. Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Kalki Koechlin, Khushbu
Nesisippaya is a romantic action-thriller movie that revolves around two lovers, Arjun (Akash Murali) and Diya (Aditi Shankar), who are separated due to misunderstandings. However, years later, Arjun discovers Diya has been falsely accused of murder and is under arrest in Portugal. Arjun then embarks on the journey to prove her innocence. His journey is embedded with love and outstanding action.
Love, Death & Robots Volume 4
- Release Date: May 15, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Animation
- Cast: Kevin Hart, Niecy Nash, John Oliver, Mr Beast, Rhys Darby, Amy Sedaris
Created by Tim Miller, Love, Death & Robots is an Emmy-winning animated anthology series that is back with a new season. This series comprises 10 episodes that cover different stories and timelines. From the cat who anticipates ruling the world, to the string-puppet versions of the brands, there are a lot of interesting takes on the stories. Watch only on Netflix.
Wolf Man
- Release Date: May 17, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, Sam Jaeger, Matilda Firth, Milo Cawthorne
Wolf Man is an American Horror Movie that revolves around a family who goes on a stay at their farmhouse. Blake Lovell, along with his wife, Charlotte, and daughter Ginger, is having a good time until the family is attacked by a lesser-known creature. Although the family escapes, Blake (Christopher Abbott), is hurt by the creature and later realizes himself transforming into one. That's when the saga of sacrifices begins. Will he be able to save his family?
Dear Hongrang
- Release Date: May 16, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Mystery, Drama
- Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Cho Bo Ah, Jung Ga Ram, Uhm Ji Won
Dear Hongrang is a mystery drama series that is an adaptation of Tangeum: Swallowing Gold by Jang Da Hye. The series revolves around the mystery man who suddenly appears from nowhere to claim to be Hongrang, an heir of the wealthy family. The family members, however, do not believe the man as he claims to have lost his memory. But his half-sister tries to connect the dots and trust him. Is he speaking the truth? What does the fate hold? Know more about the reality of Hangrong, only on Netflix.
Other OTT Releases This Week
|Title
|Streaming Platform
|OTT Release Date
|American Man Hunt: Osama Bin Laden
|Netflix
|May 14th, 2025
|Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story
|Netflix
|May 14th, 2025
|Bet
|Netflix
|May 15th, 2025
|Saw X
|Amazon Prime Video
|May 15th, 2025
|Overcompensating
|Amazon Prime Video
|May 15th, 2025
|Murderbot
|Apple TV +
|May 16th 2025
|Rotten Legacy
|Netflix
|May 16th, 2025
|Football Parents
|Netflix
|May 16th. 2025
|Motorheads Season 1
|Amazon Prime Video
|May 20th, 2025
|Nine Perfect Strangers
|Amazon Prime Video
|May 20th, 202