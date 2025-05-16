The OTT platforms are ready with the new set of releases for this week to let the viewers binge-watch. From mystery, drama, to comedy, and rom-com, there's a lot this week has to offer. The top releases of the week include Bhool Chuk Maaf, Marananmmas, Wolf Man, etc. Also, the Emmy-winning anthology series, Love, Death & Robots, is coming out with a new season. Know more about the releases, as we've curated the list for you. Take a look:

Top OTT Releases this Week

Bhul Chuk Maaf

Release Date: May 16, 2025

May 16, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Rajkumar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, Raghubir Yadav, Sanjay Mishra

Bhool Chuk Maaf is a sci-fi romantic comedy that stars Rajkumar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The plot revolves around the hopeless romantic lover, portrayed by Rajkumar Rao, who prays to Lord Shiva to bag the dream job to marry his girlfriend. The only condition raised by her father was to land a job within 2 months to marry her. Now that the job is his, he forgets the vow to the Lord and ends up getting caught in a time loop. How will he escape?

Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Nominate

Release Date: May 16, 2025

May 16, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Musical Drama

Musical Drama Cast: Niel Nitin Mukesh, Boman Irani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddharth Nigam, Kunwar Amar

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Hai Junoon, Drem. Dare. Nominate is a musical drama series that features Jacqueline Fernandez and Niel Nitin Mukesh in the lead roles. The plot revolves around two rival groups led by Pearl (Jacqueline Fernandez) and Gagan (Niel Nitin Mukesh), who are putting their best moves forward to win the competition. However, the series is not only about competition, but a journey of self-discovery and survival. Who will be the winner?

Maranammas

Release Date: May 15, 2025

May 15, 2025 OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Genre: Thriller-Comedy

Thriller-Comedy Cast: Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madahavan, Siju Sunny, Puliyanam Poulose, Suresh Krishna, Anishma Anil Kumar

This is a dark comedy thriller that stars the popular Basil Joseph. Maranammas is set in the state of Kerala, where everyone is terrorized due to the serial killings. The killer is missing, and as the investigation proceeds the police find patterns . Luke, portrayed by Basil Joseph, is a notorious troublemaker who becomes the prime suspect. As the investigation commences, a lot of dark secrets are uncovered.

Nessippaya

Release Date: May 16, 2025

May 16, 2025 OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play Genre: Romance, Action-Thriller

Romance, Action-Thriller Cast: Akash Murali, Aditi Shankar, R. Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Kalki Koechlin, Khushbu

Nesisippaya is a romantic action-thriller movie that revolves around two lovers, Arjun (Akash Murali) and Diya (Aditi Shankar), who are separated due to misunderstandings. However, years later, Arjun discovers Diya has been falsely accused of murder and is under arrest in Portugal. Arjun then embarks on the journey to prove her innocence. His journey is embedded with love and outstanding action.

Love, Death & Robots Volume 4

Release Date: May 15, 2025

May 15, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Animation

Animation Cast: Kevin Hart, Niecy Nash, John Oliver, Mr Beast, Rhys Darby, Amy Sedaris

Created by Tim Miller, Love, Death & Robots is an Emmy-winning animated anthology series that is back with a new season. This series comprises 10 episodes that cover different stories and timelines. From the cat who anticipates ruling the world, to the string-puppet versions of the brands, there are a lot of interesting takes on the stories. Watch only on Netflix.

Wolf Man

Release Date: May 17, 2025

May 17, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Horror

Horror Cast: Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, Sam Jaeger, Matilda Firth, Milo Cawthorne

Wolf Man is an American Horror Movie that revolves around a family who goes on a stay at their farmhouse. Blake Lovell, along with his wife, Charlotte, and daughter Ginger, is having a good time until the family is attacked by a lesser-known creature. Although the family escapes, Blake (Christopher Abbott), is hurt by the creature and later realizes himself transforming into one. That's when the saga of sacrifices begins. Will he be able to save his family?

Dear Hongrang

Release Date: May 16, 2025

May 16, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Mystery, Drama

Mystery, Drama Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Cho Bo Ah, Jung Ga Ram, Uhm Ji Won

Dear Hongrang is a mystery drama series that is an adaptation of Tangeum: Swallowing Gold by Jang Da Hye. The series revolves around the mystery man who suddenly appears from nowhere to claim to be Hongrang, an heir of the wealthy family. The family members, however, do not believe the man as he claims to have lost his memory. But his half-sister tries to connect the dots and trust him. Is he speaking the truth? What does the fate hold? Know more about the reality of Hangrong, only on Netflix.

Other OTT Releases This Week