Technology News
English Edition

OTT Releases This Week (May 12 - May 18): Bhool Chuk Maaf, Wolf Man, Maranammas, and More

Check out some of the best OTT releasing this week, including Bhool Chuk Maaf, Maranammas, Wolf Man, and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 May 2025 06:00 IST
OTT Releases This Week (May 12 - May 18): Bhool Chuk Maaf, Wolf Man, Maranammas, and More

New OTT thrillers, dramas, and Mystery drop this weekend—binge-worthy picks ahead!

Highlights
  • This week will release both movies, an anthology, and web series
  • New releases include Maranammas, Bhool Chuk Maaf, Wolf Man, and more
  • Top streaming platforms will be Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, and Jio
Advertisement

The OTT platforms are ready with the new set of releases for this week to let the viewers binge-watch. From mystery, drama, to comedy, and rom-com, there's a lot this week has to offer. The top releases of the week include Bhool Chuk Maaf, Marananmmas, Wolf Man, etc. Also, the Emmy-winning anthology series, Love, Death & Robots, is coming out with a new season. Know more about the releases, as we've curated the list for you. Take a look:

Top OTT Releases this Week

Bhul Chuk Maaf

  • Release Date: May 16, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Cast: Rajkumar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, Raghubir Yadav, Sanjay Mishra

Bhool Chuk Maaf is a sci-fi romantic comedy that stars Rajkumar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The plot revolves around the hopeless romantic lover, portrayed by Rajkumar Rao, who prays to Lord Shiva to bag the dream job to marry his girlfriend. The only condition raised by her father was to land a job within 2 months to marry her. Now that the job is his, he forgets the vow to the Lord and ends up getting caught in a time loop. How will he escape?

Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Nominate

  • Release Date: May 16, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Musical Drama
  • Cast: Niel Nitin Mukesh, Boman Irani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddharth Nigam, Kunwar Amar

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Hai Junoon, Drem. Dare. Nominate is a musical drama series that features Jacqueline Fernandez and Niel Nitin Mukesh in the lead roles. The plot revolves around two rival groups led by Pearl (Jacqueline Fernandez) and Gagan (Niel Nitin Mukesh), who are putting their best moves forward to win the competition. However, the series is not only about competition, but a journey of self-discovery and survival. Who will be the winner?

Maranammas

  • Release Date: May 15, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Sony LIV
  • Genre: Thriller-Comedy
  • Cast: Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madahavan, Siju Sunny, Puliyanam Poulose, Suresh Krishna, Anishma Anil Kumar

This is a dark comedy thriller that stars the popular Basil Joseph. Maranammas is set in the state of Kerala, where everyone is terrorized due to the serial killings. The killer is missing, and as the investigation proceeds the police find patterns . Luke, portrayed by Basil Joseph, is a notorious troublemaker who becomes the prime suspect. As the investigation commences, a lot of dark secrets are uncovered.

Nessippaya

  • Release Date: May 16, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
  • Genre: Romance, Action-Thriller
  • Cast: Akash Murali, Aditi Shankar, R. Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Kalki Koechlin, Khushbu

Nesisippaya is a romantic action-thriller movie that revolves around two lovers, Arjun (Akash Murali) and Diya (Aditi Shankar), who are separated due to misunderstandings. However, years later, Arjun discovers Diya has been falsely accused of murder and is under arrest in Portugal. Arjun then embarks on the journey to prove her innocence. His journey is embedded with love and outstanding action.

Love, Death & Robots Volume 4

  • Release Date: May 15, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Animation
  • Cast: Kevin Hart, Niecy Nash, John Oliver, Mr Beast, Rhys Darby, Amy Sedaris

Created by Tim Miller, Love, Death & Robots is an Emmy-winning animated anthology series that is back with a new season. This series comprises 10 episodes that cover different stories and timelines. From the cat who anticipates ruling the world, to the string-puppet versions of the brands, there are a lot of interesting takes on the stories. Watch only on Netflix.

Wolf Man

  • Release Date: May 17, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Horror
  • Cast: Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, Sam Jaeger, Matilda Firth, Milo Cawthorne

Wolf Man is an American Horror Movie that revolves around a family who goes on a stay at their farmhouse. Blake Lovell, along with his wife, Charlotte, and daughter Ginger, is having a good time until the family is attacked by a lesser-known creature. Although the family escapes, Blake (Christopher Abbott), is hurt by the creature and later realizes himself transforming into one. That's when the saga of sacrifices begins. Will he be able to save his family?

Dear Hongrang

  • Release Date: May 16, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Mystery, Drama
  • Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Cho Bo Ah, Jung Ga Ram, Uhm Ji Won

Dear Hongrang is a mystery drama series that is an adaptation of Tangeum: Swallowing Gold by Jang Da Hye. The series revolves around the mystery man who suddenly appears from nowhere to claim to be Hongrang, an heir of the wealthy family. The family members, however, do not believe the man as he claims to have lost his memory. But his half-sister tries to connect the dots and trust him. Is he speaking the truth? What does the fate hold? Know more about the reality of Hangrong, only on Netflix.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform OTT Release Date
American Man Hunt: Osama Bin Laden Netflix May 14th, 2025
Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story Netflix May 14th, 2025
Bet Netflix May 15th, 2025
Saw X Amazon Prime Video May 15th, 2025
Overcompensating Amazon Prime Video May 15th, 2025
Murderbot Apple TV + May 16th 2025
Rotten Legacy Netflix May 16th, 2025
Football Parents Netflix May 16th. 2025
Motorheads Season 1 Amazon Prime Video May 20th, 2025
Nine Perfect Strangers Amazon Prime Video May 20th, 202
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, horrific thrillers, Entertainment
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Taiwan's Computex to Showcase AI Advances, Nvidia's Huang to Take Centre Stage
Ethereum Unveils 'Trillion Dollar Security' Initiative: Here's What It Is 

Related Stories

OTT Releases This Week (May 12 - May 18): Bhool Chuk Maaf, Wolf Man, Maranammas, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Shark 5G India Launch Date, Price Range, Key Features Revealed
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Bhool Chuk Maaf, Wolf Man, Maranammas, and More
  3. OnePlus 13s Colour Options Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
  4. Oppo Reno 14 5G, Reno 14 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  5. Vivo V50 Elite Edition Launched in India; Vivo TWS 3e Included in the Box
  6. OpenAI's GPT-4.1 AI Models Will Now Be Available Within ChatGPT
  7. AlcatelÂ V3 Ultra's New Leak Suggests Price Range in India
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Fires Up Starship Upper Stage for Ninth Test Flight in Static Fire Trial
  2. Hikers Stumble Upon 600 Gold Coins in Czech Forest Near Polish Border
  3. NASA’s IMAP Spacecraft Prepares to Map the Solar System’s Edge
  4. Hubble Captures First-Ever Rogue Black Hole Devouring a Star Outside Galactic Core
  5. SpaceX Launches 28 Starlink Satellites from Florida: What You Need to Know
  6. Lava Shark 5G India Launch Set for May 23; to Be Priced Under Rs 10,000
  7. Alcatel V3 Ultra Price Range Tipped; May Launch Alongside Alcatel V3 Pro, V3 Classic
  8. Google Gemini Advanced Users Can Now Connect the Chatbot With GitHub
  9. US President Donald Trump Asks Apple to Stop Moving iPhone Production to India
  10. Coinbase Says Cybercriminals Breached User Data, Demanded $20 Million Ransom
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »