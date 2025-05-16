Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Available at Lower Price on Amazon and Flipkart With Discounts, Bank Offers

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra can be purchased with bank offers and no-cost EMI benefits.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 May 2025 18:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Available at Lower Price on Amazon and Flipkart With Discounts, Bank Offers

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in India at Galaxy Unpacked last year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is offered at a lower price on Amazon, Flipkart
  • Amazon offers up to Rs. 2,579 cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI cards
  • Flipkart provides 10 percent off up to Rs. 1,250 on Axis Bank credit card
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently available at a lower price on several e-commerce platforms in India. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and offers popular Galaxy AI features such as Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and Circle to Search with Google. Customers can purchase the Galaxy S24 Ultra with an initial discount to get it at a reduced rate than its launch price on Amazon and Flipkart. The lower price is expected to be available for a limited period. 

Additionally, there are bank offers which can be availed of to further bring down the price of Samsung's flagship phone from last year.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Offers

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,29,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, it is listed on e-commerce platforms at an MRP of Rs. 1,34,999.

Amazon has rolled out a 36 percent discount on the phone which brings down its price to Rs. 85,899. Customers can also take advantage of cashback offers. The e-commerce platform offers up to Rs. 2,579 as cashback in their Amazon Pay Balance on purchases with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. If buyers do not wish to pay the full amount in one go, they can also opt for a no-cost EMI option.

On Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is listed for Rs. 87,770 for the 12GB + 256GB variant in a Titanium Black colourway. This price is inclusive of a direct discount of 36 percent on the smartphone. Additionally, the e-commerce platform offers 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1,250 on Axis Bank Credit card transactions and an unlimited 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Buyers can also avail of standard EMI offers.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on Android 15-based One UI 7. It sports a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 1Hz–120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 2,600nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel wide camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 120 degrees field of view, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS and 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. It also gets a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy S24 Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.3 and a USB Type-C port. It comes with a bundled S Pen stylus. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging (wired) and 15W (wireless).

